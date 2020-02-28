E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Mapped – Ipswich businesses we have lost so far this year

PUBLISHED: 05:30 29 April 2020

The Ipswich businesses we have lost in 2020. Picture: Archant

The Ipswich businesses we have lost in 2020. Picture: Archant

Archant

Here we take a look at the Ipswich businesses we have loved and lost since the start of 2020, as questions are raised about the detrimental impact coronavirus could have on the future of the high street.

A number of pubs, shops, businesses and banks have closed their doors for good since the start of the new year, with many quoting “reduced footfall” and “increased business rates” for their decline.

This map shows the businesses we have said goodbye to over the past few months, with many more expected to close in the near future as a result of the global economic crisis.

More: Nearly a third of Suffolk businesses surveyed fear coronavirus could send them bankrupt

In a recent survey, nearly a third of Suffolk businesses feared coronavirus could send them bankrupt if the lockdown measures were to continue for an extensive period.

Orwells Butchers in Ipswich closed down in February after 34 years of trading in Carr Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSOrwells Butchers in Ipswich closed down in February after 34 years of trading in Carr Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

If the economic impacts were to continue for two to three months businesses concerns would increase considerably.

More than 80% said they would lose money, and at least half may have to close their premises for a short period of time.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the nation in March, three popular pubs had announced their closures for 2020 – the Sproughton Wild Man, The Black Horse and The Suffolk Punch.

All three are looking for new landlords to take over the premises, but this is proving to be difficult in the current climate.

Mothercare went in to administration in November 2019 and closed down at the beginning of 2020. Picture: ARCHANTMothercare went in to administration in November 2019 and closed down at the beginning of 2020. Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Back in January, Mothercare, in the outskirts of the town, shut its store as the chain fell into administration and closed all sites in the country.

On Friday, February 28, Orwells Butchers in Carr Street, one of the longest standing meat-sellers in the town, welcomed its final customers after 34 years of trading.

More: One of the longest standing butchers in Ipswich closes suddenly

The former Burton/Dorothy Perkins store closed in early February 2020 and will make way for a new shoe store. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe former Burton/Dorothy Perkins store closed in early February 2020 and will make way for a new shoe store. Picture: PAUL GEATER

At the time, owner of the butchers, Martin Wells, said: “It is with great regret that after 34 years of trading quality local produce the shop will be closed as of Friday 28th February 2020, due to the economic downturn in the town and the overhead costs of the high street shop.”

Meanwhile, the closure of Dorothy Perkins and Burton will make way for the German shoe chain Deichmann.

A number of businesses have also announced planned closures in recent months, with insurance giant Direct Line set to close its Ipswich office in 2022 losing 300 jobs and Boots in the Buttermarket closing down in July this year.

The future of a number of businesses also still remains unclear.

Last month, liquidators were called in as the town’s popular bar Aqua Eight went into administration.

This news was met with sadness from many diners in the town, with one person calling it the “end of an era”.

Opinion: Councils need more Government support – or face having to slash services

