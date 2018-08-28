Partly Cloudy

Silver award for building contracts manager

PUBLISHED: 12:48 11 December 2018

Marc Quilton, right, is presented with a watch in recognition of his 25 years’ service with Bloor Homes by company founder John Bloor Picture: BLOOR HOMES

Marc Quilton, right, is presented with a watch in recognition of his 25 years' service with Bloor Homes by company founder John Bloor Picture: BLOOR HOMES

Archant

Construction boss Marc Quilton has been honoured for his long service after celebrating a quarter of a century with Bloor Homes.

Marc Quilton, a contracts manager for the developer’s eastern region, has been inducted into the housebuilder’s Silver Club in recognition of his 25 years with the company.

He was presented with a watch by company founder John Bloor at a celebratory dinner attended by colleagues at Bedford Lodge Hotel in Newmarket.

The 42-year-old married father of three began his career as an apprentice carpenter before working his way up to the position of site manager and then contracts manager.

The son of fellow Bloor Homes Silver Club member Kevin Quilton, who rose to become regional managing director during a 30-year career with the company, says building is in his blood, and insists his passion for the job remains as strong as ever.

He said: “I’m very proud to become a member of Bloor Homes’ Silver Club. The company has been a huge part of my life and it’s lovely to be recognised in this way.

“My father worked for Bloor Homes for more than 30 years and it seemed the natural thing to follow in his footsteps - you could say it’s in my blood. I love my job and I take a great deal of pride in building people’s homes. The passion is still there after all these years.”

“Bloor Homes is a fantastic company to work for and the drive that comes from the top of the business to deliver a quality product really shines through. I’m very grateful for the opportunities that I have had to progress my career and it’s great to be part of a company that has exciting ambitions to grow.”

After completing his apprenticeship, Marc worked as a fully qualified carpenter on various Bloor Homes developments across East Anglia before being promoted to an assistant site manager in 1999.

In 2008 Marc was promoted to contracts manager, with responsibility for various sites across the eastern region.

He has served two separate spells in the role, either side of a three-year stint as senior site manager at the Rowhedge Wharf development near Colchester.

