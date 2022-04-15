Leading UK container transport company secures Ipswich port space

Maritime Transport have agreed a deal with ABP for a container storage facility at the port of Ipswich. - Credit: Maritime Transport

Maritime Transport, one of the UK's leading container transport companies, has secured six-acres of storage space at the Port of Ipswich.

Maritime, whose head office is in Felixstowe, has signed a long-term agreement with Associated British Ports (ABP) to operate a container storage facility at the port.

The site is capable of housing up to 2,500 20-foot containers, and is expected to be fully operational from May 1.

Containers will be loaded off-dock at the West Bank Terminal, within close reach of the A12 and A14, with the project increasing Maritime Transport's container storage capacity by 12% across its network.

Group executive chairman of Maritime Transport, John Williams, said: "Establishing a six-acre storage depot for loaded containers at West Bank marks the beginning of a long-term and strategic partnership with ABP.

"It also demonstrates our determination to deliver additional off-dock storage, which complements our growing network of inland rail terminals, and provides even greater choice to our customers on a port-centric basis.

"We look forward to supporting the activities of a port that handles more than two million tonnes of cargo per year by maximising storage options, and making a significant contribution to local, national, and international supply chains."

Since its formation in 2001, Maritime Transport has expanded to operating over 3,000 trailers, and over 2,000 vehicles, covering 120,000,000 miles per year, from over 40 depots.

ABP Wales and short sea ports director, Andrew Hartson, said: "ABP is proud to work with Maritime, a leading provider of road and rail solutions in the area and across the rest of the UK.

"Our partnership highlights the huge demand for port-centric storage solutions, and the growing interest we have seen from logistics providers in basing storage facilities at the Port of Ipswich.

"ABP will continue to provide superbly connected space and the infrastructure to support our customers as they grow, and we are confident many, many businesses will maximise on this fantastic opportunity."