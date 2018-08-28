Rain

New business masterclass titles launched

PUBLISHED: 18:07 06 December 2018

MENTA who were recently announced winners of the National Enterprise Network, ‘Enterprise Support Organisation of the Year 2018’ award, has launched its business skills training programme for 2019. Based in Bury St Edmunds MENTA’s masterclasses are designed to help business owners, their staff; self-employed people and freelancers.

“If a business was established more than five years ago, there wasn’t the necessity to market their products or services via social media,” said Leanne Castle of MENTA. “Changes in buying habits and the way people search and gather information about local businesses, via Google makes it extremely important for business owners to understand and use social media to improve brand awareness.”

Masterclass titles range from marketing using Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, to how to use a Smartphone to film promotional material, suitable to post on social media.

Trainer and social media user, Nick Pandolfi said, “MENTA’s new masterclass, ‘Google My Business’ has already proved a popular subject. I will show delegates how to build marketing content that will point more leads to their website and sales channels.”

From 1st April 2019 VAT registered businesses must send their VAT returns to HMRC using Making Tax Digital (MTD) software. If their taxable turnover drops below the VAT threshold, currently £85,000, a business must still submit returns through MTD software unless they deregister or are exempt from MTD for VAT.

MENTA, working with Ensors Chartered Accountants are holding Making Tax Digital masterclasses when Cloud Accounting will be demystified and the benefits and speed of using new software for small businesses will be explained.

Details of MENTA masterclasses, plus venues and dates are available at www.menta.org.uk, booking is essential.

