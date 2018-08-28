Video

Is the void left by Marks and Spencer about to be filled by a budget pound shop?

The top high street retailer M&S moved out of a town centre last week, and the question about what will come in its place appears to have been answered.

Although a petition to open a Primark in the empty retail space on Pier Avenue in Clacton town centre has now received more than 500 signatures, it looks as though the space will be filled by Poundland instead.

On Facebook, Clacton resident Marcu Algeorgieo Southernwood claimed to handled all the paperwork for the deal with the new tenants, which he said will all be “signed and sealed on Wednesday.”

This newspaper has reached out to Poundland a to ask whether this is the case, but the store has yet to respond.

Clacton town centre currently has a Poundland store on Pier Avenue, and it is unknown whether the chain would keep this outlet open.

Clacton does have several budget retailers, but it does not have a Poundstretcher. The UK’s other big ‘pound’ themed retailer, Pound World, went out of business in the summer.

Although the Marks and Spencer building is owned by Tendring District Council, a spokesperson for the council explained that Marks and Spencer has a lease on the building until March 2027, and would be able to negotiate transferring the lease over to another company.

“This is between M&S and whoever they’re looking at transferring the lease to,” explained the council spokesperson. “We would only be involved at a later stage as the landlord.”

Clacton resident Sally Smit was not happy to hear the news that Poundland might be moving into the empty store. “Definitely no more pound shops. Something more upmarket. No cheap nasty shops, something that people with money can enjoy and encourage them into the town centre.

“I think the tone of Clacton has been lowered enough. There is money in Clacton, but not enough to encourage those into the centre.”