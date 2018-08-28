Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Is the void left by Marks and Spencer about to be filled by a budget pound shop?

PUBLISHED: 11:11 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:11 04 December 2018

Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The top high street retailer M&S moved out of a town centre last week, and the question about what will come in its place appears to have been answered.

Although a petition to open a Primark in the empty retail space on Pier Avenue in Clacton town centre has now received more than 500 signatures, it looks as though the space will be filled by Poundland instead.

On Facebook, Clacton resident Marcu Algeorgieo Southernwood claimed to handled all the paperwork for the deal with the new tenants, which he said will all be “signed and sealed on Wednesday.”

This newspaper has reached out to Poundland a to ask whether this is the case, but the store has yet to respond.

Clacton town centre currently has a Poundland store on Pier Avenue, and it is unknown whether the chain would keep this outlet open.

Clacton does have several budget retailers, but it does not have a Poundstretcher. The UK’s other big ‘pound’ themed retailer, Pound World, went out of business in the summer.

Although the Marks and Spencer building is owned by Tendring District Council, a spokesperson for the council explained that Marks and Spencer has a lease on the building until March 2027, and would be able to negotiate transferring the lease over to another company.

“This is between M&S and whoever they’re looking at transferring the lease to,” explained the council spokesperson. “We would only be involved at a later stage as the landlord.”

Clacton resident Sally Smit was not happy to hear the news that Poundland might be moving into the empty store. “Definitely no more pound shops. Something more upmarket. No cheap nasty shops, something that people with money can enjoy and encourage them into the town centre.

“I think the tone of Clacton has been lowered enough. There is money in Clacton, but not enough to encourage those into the centre.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Police called to two-vehicle crash in Grange Road in Felixstowe

10:32 Adam Howlett
Police have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Grange Road, Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police have attended a crash in Felixstowe involving two cars.

Opinion Pension changes for women - so will I ever retire?

09:47 Lynne Mortimer
Dad's Army's Captain Mainwaring statue in Thetford wearing a WASPI sash in February 2017. Picture: PAIN-WASPI

In the years since 2010, women’s state pension age has risen to 65 years and from December 6, this year, a rise to 66 begins to be phased in.

Video Why Suffolk’s yacht owners are foregoing the modern fibreglass boats for the old classics

09:40 Jessica Hill
Jonathan Dyke, Managing Director of Suffolk Yacht Harbour, has worked in different roles at the organisation since 1982. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Like the craze for restoring VW campervans on land, so too in the water, the restoration of old classics has become a booming market in recent years.

Crash at Morrisons roundabout in Felixstowe

08:58 Adam Howlett
Police have attended a two-vehicle crash at the roundabout at Morrisons supermarket in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police have been called to the scene of a crash at a roundabout close to the Morrisons supermarket in Felixstowe.

£300 bill for man who punched Felixstowe beach shelter windows

08:40 Tom Potter
Damage caused by Michael Rouse to a beach shelter in Felixstowe's Manwick Road Picture: SCDC

A man has been ordered to pay £300 towards the cost of repairing a beach shelter and police cell he vandalised.

‘This is the last time you’ll see your kid’ – Man jailed for threatening to kill friend

08:17 Jane Hunt
Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man who pulled out a knife in a Felixstowe street and threatened to kill a friend has been jailed for 30 months.

Cause of Ipswich woman’s death remains a mystery - as man is released from bail

08:12 Dominic Moffitt
Police have cancelled the bail of a man arrested in connection to the death Picture: WILL JEFFORD

The post-mortem examination of a woman in her 40s found dead in her Ipswich home has proved inconclusive - while police have released a man from bail.

Child cruelty and neglect across Norfolk and Suffolk up 153pc

06:30 James Carr
child cruelty and neglect crimes across the region have more than doubled since 2013. Photo: Getty Images.

The number of children in Norfolk and Suffolk neglected, mistreated and assaulted at the hands of their parents has risen by 153pc in the last five years.

Video Is the void left by Marks and Spencer about to be filled by a budget pound shop?

42 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The top high street retailer M&S moved out of a town centre last week, and the question about what will come in its place appears to have been answered.

40% of Suffolk children have not been to dentist in a year, figures reveal

05:30 Adam Howlett
More than 60,000 Suffolk children have not seen a dentist in the last 12 months, NHS figures reveal Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

More than 60,000 children in Suffolk have not seen a dentist in the last 12 months, new figures have revealed.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

‘This is the last time you’ll see your kid’ – Man jailed for threatening to kill friend

Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Cause of Ipswich woman’s death remains a mystery - as man is released from bail

Police have cancelled the bail of a man arrested in connection to the death Picture: WILL JEFFORD

£300 bill for man who punched Felixstowe beach shelter windows

Damage caused by Michael Rouse to a beach shelter in Felixstowe's Manwick Road Picture: SCDC

A McDonald’s run, a drunk Tesco trip and an alleyway brandy guzzle among latest drink-drive tales

Eleven people admitted drink-driving on Suffolk's roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Waterfront restaurant shuts temporarily due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, has closed unexpectedly and for the foreseeable future following a sudden burst pipe Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Teenager who attempted to take own life ‘doesn’t meet criteria’ to be sectioned

A Stowmarket mother is speaking out over her family's experience with Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24