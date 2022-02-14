News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Boots pharmacy in Martlesham store set to close

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:47 PM February 14, 2022
Boots' pharmacy in Martlesham Heath is set to close

Boots' pharmacy in Martlesham Heath is set to close

Boots' in-store pharmacy at the shop in Martlesham Heath is closing at the end of the month.

The company said the decision had been made following a review into prioritising services where they are "most needed".

The store, in Beardmore Park, will remain open and its opening hours will not change.

Boots' decision comes after it was announced the Sudbury branch will be closing on Sundays due to a lack of demand.

A spokesman for Boots said: "At Boots, we aim to serve our patients however and wherever they need us, both in stores and online.

"We continually review our pharmacy network to ensure that we balance our commitment to offer provision where it is most needed with our need to adapt to a changing market environment.

"Sometimes this means opening new pharmacies and sometimes it means taking a decision to close some. In the coming months pharmacy provision at our Martlesham store will close as part of this ongoing review, though the stores will remain open.

"We opened almost 20 new stores in 2020 and 2021 and continue to look at new locations that Boots stores can succeed."

Suffolk Live News
Martlesham News

