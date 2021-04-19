New jobs as Travis Perkins opens site near Ipswich

Published: 11:21 AM April 19, 2021

Builders merchant Travis Perkins has opened a new site outside Ipswich today — creating 16 jobs.

The new site in Hilton Road, Martlesham Heath, occupies almost two acres and stocks 25,000 products, as well as offering a one-hour click and collect service and next day delivery.

Branch manager Matthew Orrell said: “We’ve got a fantastic new team and brand new branch here at Martlesham Heath and we can’t wait to get started helping local trade professionals with their construction and building projects.

"The fact that we have been able to recruit for 16 new job positions within the local area adds to the buzz and helps us to better serve our local community with expert knowledge and advice.”

Bosses say the branch will operate with social distancing measures and clear and visible messaging on how to maintain Covid safety on site. Face masks must been worn on site, other than for those who are exempt from wearing face coverings.

Travis Perkins runs 560 branches across the UK, alongside 300 tool hire centres.