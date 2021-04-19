New jobs as Travis Perkins opens site near Ipswich
- Credit: TRAVIS PERKINS
Builders merchant Travis Perkins has opened a new site outside Ipswich today — creating 16 jobs.
The new site in Hilton Road, Martlesham Heath, occupies almost two acres and stocks 25,000 products, as well as offering a one-hour click and collect service and next day delivery.
Branch manager Matthew Orrell said: “We’ve got a fantastic new team and brand new branch here at Martlesham Heath and we can’t wait to get started helping local trade professionals with their construction and building projects.
"The fact that we have been able to recruit for 16 new job positions within the local area adds to the buzz and helps us to better serve our local community with expert knowledge and advice.”
Bosses say the branch will operate with social distancing measures and clear and visible messaging on how to maintain Covid safety on site. Face masks must been worn on site, other than for those who are exempt from wearing face coverings.
You may also want to watch:
Travis Perkins runs 560 branches across the UK, alongside 300 tool hire centres.
Most Read
- 1 Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar
- 2 Man in hospital with head injury after late night assault
- 3 Stunning home worth nearly £1m nears completion at Felixstowe Ferry
- 4 Plans to build bungalow in pub garden refused after number of objections
- 5 Driver arrested after 12-year-old boy 'seriously injured' in crash
- 6 The 20 places in Suffolk that recorded the most coronavirus cases this week
- 7 Suffolk police officers make television debut in Fast Justice programme
- 8 Pubs praised after first weekend opening post lockdown
- 9 Saturday drinkers queue for post-lockdown pints
- 10 'A bridge too far' - Crane Sports boss Radnor speaks out as club pull out of League