Work starts at massive £26million Ipswich home for carpet firm

PUBLISHED: 15:18 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 26 July 2019

An official ceremony was held today to launch construction of Headlam's new regional distribution centre at Harris Way, Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. The flooing company's 190,000 sq ft distribution centre is due to be completed for Easter 2020. Picture: READIE CONSTRUCTION

Readie Construction

Building work on a carpet and flooring firm's new £26million regional distribution centre in Ipswich has begun.

Work has now started on this new 190,000sq ft carpet distribution warehouse for Headlam in Harris Way, Ipswich Picture: AshtonSmithWork has now started on this new 190,000sq ft carpet distribution warehouse for Headlam in Harris Way, Ipswich Picture: AshtonSmith

The massive 19 acre, 190,000sq ft Headlam project was launched this week, with an official sod-cutting ceremony taking place at the purpose-built centre off Hadleigh Road.

It will house the long-established Faithfulls and Garrods businesses from nearby Hadleigh, with the £26m construction project on the old Harris bacon factory site due to be finished by easter 2020.

Employees from Faithfulls and Garrods, which employ around 100 staff, will move to the new facility when it is completed.

Work has begun on the Headlam Group's £26m regional distribution centre at Harris Way, Ipswich whichi is due to be operational for Easter 2020. Pictutre: READIE CONSTRUCTIONWork has begun on the Headlam Group's £26m regional distribution centre at Harris Way, Ipswich whichi is due to be operational for Easter 2020. Pictutre: READIE CONSTRUCTION

Around 80 additional jobs will also be created in Ipswich.

Faithfulls, which has been based in Hadleigh since 1955, has grown to become a leading flooring distributor in the south-east.

Headlam has been operating for 26 years, employing more than 2,600 people and describing itself as Europe's leading distributor of floor coverings.

