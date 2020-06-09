Town office complex among first to use thermal cameras to screen returning workers

Masterlord Office Village in Ipswich is supporting businesses returning to their offices with new temperature screening technology, monitored by Abigail Dawson, and hand sanitisers at reception Picture: SIMPLY C PHOTOGRAPHY © 2020 Simply C Photography

Thermal cameras installed at an Ipswich work space have resulted in nearly half of its tenants returning to work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Everyone entering Epsilon Business Centre at Ipswich�s Masterlord Office Village sanitises their hands and is screened automatically using the latest temperature camera technology Picture: Picture: SIMPLY C PHOTOGRAPHY Everyone entering Epsilon Business Centre at Ipswich�s Masterlord Office Village sanitises their hands and is screened automatically using the latest temperature camera technology Picture: Picture: SIMPLY C PHOTOGRAPHY

Masterlord Office Village in Ransomes Europark, Ipswich, believes it may be the first rental office complex in the town to employ the technology, which is being used at airports and trialled in other locations.

It said the cameras – which detect higher than normal body temperature as staff pass through – are among measures which have encouraged 20 of the 45 small and medium-sized businesses based there to come back.

MORE – Logistics firm keeps forward momentum with “plan and invest” strategy

The site is also using socially distanced office layouts, different arrival and departure times and new hygiene protocols.

Abi Dawson of Masterlord said the new thermal cameras meant they could alert people to any potential problems.

Abigail Dawson welcomes back office tenants and visitors at Masterlord Office Village with a new temperature screening cam Picture; Picture: SIMPLY C PHOTOGRAPHY Abigail Dawson welcomes back office tenants and visitors at Masterlord Office Village with a new temperature screening cam Picture; Picture: SIMPLY C PHOTOGRAPHY

“We take the security and health of the people who work in all our offices very seriously,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“We support them by monitoring the temperature of everyone coming into the building using the latest screening technology and display it for the receptionist.”

Masterlord stressed that the thermographic cameras are not intrusive as there’s no contact, and for privacy reasons there is no facial recognition software.

“Visitors and deliveries are also screened at our staffed reception area so that people working in the building can be confident that no-one having a high temperature will gain access, and he have hand sanitisers at the entrance and in shared areas,” said Ms Dawson.

Cleaning and disinfection of shared spaces has been ramped up at the complex, as tenants’ staff return – some after being furloughed.

“The addition of temperature screening and sanitisers adds another layer of safety and security for everyone,” said Ms Dawson, who added that the complex liked to offer a “friendly and welcoming” environment.

She added: “Being flexible with our space offers another option to people wanting to return to work, for example where social distancing may not be possible at their normal location or where home working is no longer practical.”

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

