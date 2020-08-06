E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Old posties’ bikes given new lease of life on industrial estate

PUBLISHED: 15:52 06 August 2020

New free loan Masterbikes are proving popular with office workers at Masterlord Office Village in Ipswich, who use them for shopping and keeping fit Picture: CHRIS DAWSON/MASTERLORD ESTATES

New free loan Masterbikes are proving popular with office workers at Masterlord Office Village in Ipswich, who use them for shopping and keeping fit Picture: CHRIS DAWSON/MASTERLORD ESTATES

An office complex has offered its tenants free short-term use of bikes to encourage them to improving their fitness and promote eco-friendly transport.

The new Masterlord Office Village scheme is encouraging people onto two wheels Picture: CHRIS DAWSON/MASTERLORD ESTATESThe new Masterlord Office Village scheme is encouraging people onto two wheels Picture: CHRIS DAWSON/MASTERLORD ESTATES

Many employees working from Masterlord Office Village in Ransomes Europark, Ipswich, took part in the UK’s biggest cycle commuting event, Cycle to Work Day, on Thursday (August 6).

Their new blue ‘Masterbikes’ – rebuilt Royal Mail postal bikes - were all originally hand-made in the UK and are now getting a new lease of life at the complex.

“Each of our Masterbikes is professionally restored,” said Alison Smith of Masterlord. “For each one we buy, another is rebuilt by Cycle of Good and sent to Malawi for local people to use. It’s a fantastic scheme. We’re the only offices in Ipswich offering this new initiative.”

The response to the bikes – which include distinctive wicker baskets upfront – has been “overwhelmingly positive” the centre said.

“As they were originally built for Royal Mail, they’re virtually indestructible and have been reconditioned from the handlebars to the wheels,” said Ms Smith.

“Everyone is talking about keeping fit in our socially distanced world but many people are nervous about going to a gym as they re-open.”

The new bicycles are available to anyone working at Masterlord Office Village.

