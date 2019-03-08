Sunshine and Showers

New homes at key Ipswich town centre site could soon be on the way

PUBLISHED: 18:43 16 July 2019

A CGI of McCarthy and Stone's plans for retirement homes on the former Archant newspaper offices and print works between Lower Brook Street and Turret Lane. Picture: MCCARTHY & STONE

A CGI of McCarthy and Stone's plans for retirement homes on the former Archant newspaper offices and print works between Lower Brook Street and Turret Lane. Picture: MCCARTHY & STONE

Archant

New town centre retirement homes could soon be on the way for the former Archant newspapers site in the heart of Ipswich.

The former home of Archant newspapers, where they EADT and Ipswich Star was produced from the 1960s, has now been completely cleared ready for development. Offices, print works and boundary walls have all gone. The site is earmarked for retirement housing. Picture: DAVID VINCENTThe former home of Archant newspapers, where they EADT and Ipswich Star was produced from the 1960s, has now been completely cleared ready for development. Offices, print works and boundary walls have all gone. The site is earmarked for retirement housing. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The scheme has moved a step closer, with leading retirement home developer McCarthy and Stone advertising the apartments on its website.

However a spokesman for the builder said: "Archaelogical investigations and site clearance are continuing to take place on the Lower Brook Street site.

"The current owner is undertaking this work before the site can be handed over to us for redevelopment."

"Once the handover is complete, McCarthy and Stone will start construction on a new retirement living community for the over 60s.

The former Archant offices in Lower Brook Street Ipswich have been demolished to be replaced by town centre homes. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe former Archant offices in Lower Brook Street Ipswich have been demolished to be replaced by town centre homes. Picture: PAUL GEATER

"We are looking forward to helping to meet the demand for age-exclusive apartments in Ipswich."

McCarthy and Stone is planning to build the scheme, which will provide 51 apartments exclusively for the use of over 60s, on the land between between Lower Brook Street and Turret Lane.

The scheme has full planning permission but the start of building was delayed by the archaeological dig, costing £350,000, to unearth more about the history of the area near to the ancient port and Waterfront - which dates as far back as Saxon times.

This site is a short walk from the town centre Sainsbury's supermarket in one direction, and is close to The Saints and Waterfront bars and restaurants too.

The development will include 51 homes in total, with 25 one-bedroom apartments and 26 two-bedroom apartments.

The site was the home of this newspaper's print works and production offices from the 1960s.

Today the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, along with its websites and other publications, are produced from offices in Portman House in Princes Street.

The Lower Brook Street site has been completely cleared, including the surrounding high brick walls.

Next door a terrace of older listed Georgian buildings at the lower end of Lower Brook Street, which had been the home of the EADT Sports and Social Club, has already been converted into three town houses.

There are also a number of other former commercial buildings in the town centre being returned to residential or being converted into homes.

McCarthy ans Stone's scheme for the main site includes fitted kitchens, double glazed windows and fire detection equipment, with lifts to all floors, a secure camera entry system and a 24-hour emergency call system.

There will be a homeowners' lounge and a house manager on call and a hotel-style guest suite for visiting family and friends.

Outside there will be landcaped gardens.

