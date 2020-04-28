E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
McDonald’s looks at reopening sites ‘in a limited capacity’

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 28 April 2020

Members of the public grabbing their last Mcdonalds after it was announced they were to close at the start of the coronavirus lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Members of the public grabbing their last Mcdonalds after it was announced they were to close at the start of the coronavirus lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fast food chain McDonald’s is looking at a “potential and limited” reopening of its restaurants after shutting them down in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

McDonalds in Ipswich high street preparing to close up at the start of the lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMcDonalds in Ipswich high street preparing to close up at the start of the lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The UK boss of McDonald’s, Paul Pomroy, said the chain is carrying out tests behind closed doors this week in preparation for reopening sites.

Over the past week, rivals like Burger King and KFC have reopened their first sites for delivery and takeaway.

Mr Pomroy said it decided to close its restaurants temporarily for “the safety of our people and customers” but was now “carrying out some operational tests to explore what our reopening might look like”.

The restaurant chain said it is engaging with government and trade bodies, as well as listening to employees and customers, to make sure sites are opened “when the time is right”.

Tests will include exploring social distancing measures for staff, personal protection equipment (PPE) options and opening in a limited capacity.

McDonald’s has provided no details about when it intends to re-open its first restaurants for orders from the public.

“Restarting our business is not an easy task even when reopening in a limited capacity,” said Mr Pomroy.

“We have set ourselves some key criteria for reopening, all of which take time - first and foremost ensuring the wellbeing of our people and creating the right environment for them to return to work, secondly ensuring we have enough supply of fresh produce, and finally working in step with government guidelines to ensure the safety of our customers.

“For now we remain closed, and will only reopen when we are absolutely confident we can have the right measures in place to ensure everyone’s wellbeing.”

