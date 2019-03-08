Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

How much money does McDonald's bring into Ipswich each year?

PUBLISHED: 20:00 17 July 2019

McDonald's has said it contributes £9.1m each year to the Ipswich economy. Photo: Archant.

McDonald's has said it contributes £9.1m each year to the Ipswich economy. Photo: Archant.

Archant

McDonald's has claimed it helps contribute more than £9m each year to the Ipswich economy.

McDonald's has said it contributes £9.1m each year to the Ipswich economy. Photo: PA.McDonald's has said it contributes £9.1m each year to the Ipswich economy. Photo: PA.

The fast food giant has numerous sites across the town, including Cardinal Park, Tavern Street and Ranelagh Road.

To mark 45 years of operating in the UK, the company commissioned an independent economic report to understand the impact McDonald's has had on the UK economy and the local communities it serves.

MORE: Another Ipswich store to close down after firm enters administration

Development Economics carried out the research and found when combined with its suppliers, the chain contributed £9.1m each year to Ipswich.

These figures, measured by Gross Value Added (GVA), are based on contributions to the Primary Urban Area in which the restaurants operated in, up to December 2017.

McDonald's has said it contributes £9.1m each year to the Ipswich economy. Photo: Archant.McDonald's has said it contributes £9.1m each year to the Ipswich economy. Photo: Archant.

GVA is the total value of value of goods and services produced in a specific area.

In 2017, McDonald's directly generated around £7.6m for the town and employed 470 people.

Carol Rogerson, who runs seven McDonald's franchises in Ipswich, praised the contribution the firm has made to the town and the jobs it has created.

She said: "Creating and sustaining jobs across Ipswich is of huge importance to us, and the fact that we have been able to make a significant financial contribution to the area is something we are very proud of.

"We employ people based on their qualities not their qualifications but, as the worlds of business and education move closer, there's no longer a need to decide between learning and earning."

She added: "There's also no such thing as a typical nine to five at our restaurants.

"We know that people take a job with McDonald's for all sorts of reasons, from wanting to earn some extra cash while studying at colleges or universities, to needing a flexible job that fits around childcare.

"That's why it's so important to us that we offer our employees flexible working options."

The report finds overall McDonald's and it supply chain is estimated to be work £3.36bn annually to the UK economy.

In the East of England as a whole McDonald's has contributed £183m and supported 15,983 jobs - with local farmers receiving £40m.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Police car and another vehicle involved in Ipswich crash

The crash happened in the middle of the junction around 8pm on Tuesday, July 16 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich college criticised by Ofsted after surprise inspection

Suffolk New College has been critcised by Ofsted in a recent inspection report Picture: GREGG BROWN

Cyclist in hospital after rush-hour collision in Norwich Road

Norwich Road was the scene of a collision between a cyclist and a car during the morning commute in Ipswich on July 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'Ipswich is on the up' - New Superdry store bringing more shoppers to town

The new Superdry store in Ipswich has had an instant impact on the town. Photo: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Police car and another vehicle involved in Ipswich crash

The crash happened in the middle of the junction around 8pm on Tuesday, July 16 Picture: ARCHANT

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Northern Bypass supporters launch petition for new Ipswich road

Mark Ling from Orwell Ahead has launched the petition in favour of a Northern Bypass. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Cyclist in hospital after rush-hour collision in Norwich Road

Norwich Road was the scene of a collision between a cyclist and a car during the morning commute in Ipswich on July 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How much money does McDonald’s bring into Ipswich each year?

McDonald's has said it contributes £9.1m each year to the Ipswich economy. Photo: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists