Ipswich's Mecca Bingo sold to rival

Mecca Bingo, in Ipswich, has been sold to Club 3000.

Ipswich's Mecca Bingo has been bought out by a rival firm.

Mecca Bingo, Ipswich has new owners.

The club, in Lloyds Avenue, is set to change hands and will be owned and operated by Club 3000 from Tuesday, October 15.

As part of the deal Club 3000 will also takeover another four Mecca venues around the country.

Mecca Bingo, Ipswich has been sold.

Club 3000 has promised customers the transition between owners will be seamless and the bingo hall will carry on as usual.

All current Mecca staff at the venue will be transferring their employment to Club 3000, with the company stating no job losses are expected.

The site was previously home to the town's odeon cinema.

General manager Ali Strickland said: "This is a really exciting time both for our club and for Club 3000.

"The transition is a great opportunity for staff and players to experience all the enjoyment of the game with different operators.

Fans queue for Max Boyce tickets at the Ipswich Odeon in Lloyds Avenue, in February 1980

"We're looking forward to seeing the club up and running with all of our staff doing what they do best."

A spokesman for Club 3000 praised the "fantastic community" which makes up the Ipswich bingo scene.

He added: "The new venue will continue to offer something for everyone - both frequent bingo lovers and new players."

The site of Mecca Bingo in Lloyds Avenue holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Ipswich.

For decades it was home to the town's Odeon cinema and the scene of many a first date and trip to see Saturday morning pictures.

Speaking of the acquisition, Brian Fraser, founder of Club 3000, said: "We are delighted to be taking over the Mecca Bingo club in Ipswich.

"This is a great business to add to our current portfolio of 19 clubs.

"We look forward to welcoming customers and colleagues to the Club 3000 family."