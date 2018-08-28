Battlefield tours are popular with schools

Battlefield Tours, tailor-made for individual schools, are very popular. Schools from across the country, from Scotland to Dorset, have been them. Some schools have flown in from the tours, from as far as Switzerland and Dubai. Picture: GALLOWAY SCHOOL TOURS Archant

Suffolk-based Galloway School Tours was a finalist in the National School Travel awards last week.

Galloway, which has been running school travel for 50 years, organises bespoke educational holidays for school parties.

The national School Travel Awards shine a spotlight on the very best across the school travel sector and Galloway School Tours, based in Mendlesham, was proud to be nominated for Best School Tour Operator.

Jo Allum, Galloway’s school tour manager said: “This is a reflection of the hard work and effort the team here at Galloway undertake on a daily basis and I’m delighted we have been nominated in such a high profile category. All of those nominated are great companies and to be even included in the short list is a great achievement.”

