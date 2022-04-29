News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Take a look inside 24/7 new business and meeting hub

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 3:48 PM April 29, 2022
Alex Till and Suzanne Banks (Middle) with their team of suppporters for the new MENTA working space

Alex Till and Suzanne Banks (Middle) with their team of suppporters for the new MENTA working space in Felixstowe ahead of the opening - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new way to work is to be offered in Felixstowe with the opening of the new @Inc. co-working and business hub early next month.

The new @Inc. Felixstowe enterprise is a project of MENTA, a business support organisation operating across Suffolk and Norfolk and Penn Commercial.

The hub is in Hamilton Road, taking over from the former Yours clothing shop, and will soon open to home-working employees, freelancers and micro-businesses. 

The business hub follows on from the opening of @Inc BuryStEdmunds last year which has seen great success.

Suzanne Banks, the project leader, said: “We will have on-site business support with digital skills training, marketing, and sales expertise as well as access to grants and business finance and events and of course, our popular co-working and meeting spaces.”
 

She added:  “We are currently moving furniture and lights into the site and will have a launch event that will be streamed live across Facebook. I have already met our business neighbours and we look forward being part of the Felixstowe business community.” 

