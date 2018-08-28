Overcast

PUBLISHED: 08:44 31 December 2018

Alex Till, chief executive of Menta Picture; i101 DIGITAL

Alex Till, chief executive of Menta Picture; i101 DIGITAL

i101 Digital ltd

Business owners, their staff and self-employed freelancers who need to gain more knowledge, information and experience in marketing or accounts can now do so, in Bury St Edmunds and in Ipswich.

Subjects range from marketing using Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, to how to use a Smartphone to film promotional material, suitable to post on social media.

Trainer and social media user, Nick Pandolfi said; “MENTA’s new masterclass, ‘Google My Business’ has already proved a popular subject. I’ll show delegates how to claim their business address and build marketing content which will point more leads to their website and sales channels.”

From 1st April 2019 VAT registered businesses must send their VAT returns to HMRC using Making Tax Digital (MTD) software. If their taxable turnover drops below the VAT threshold, currently £85,000, a business must still submit returns through MTD software unless they deregister or are exempt from MTD for VAT.

Business records will need to be kept digitally from the start of a business’ accounting period and if a business doesn’t presently keep digital records or the software isn’t compatible, suitable software must be brought into use.

MENTA, working with Ensors Chartered Accountants is holding Cloud Accounting for Making Tax Digital masterclasses when the benefits and speed of using the system for small businesses will be explained.

Alex Till, chief executive of MENTA said: “We receive very favourable comments from delegates who attend our business masterclasses. People appreciate the opportunity of hands-on, face to face training with knowledgeable tutors to whom they can ask questions. We trialed a short session on Google My Business early in 2018 and it was such a success we decided to add this title to our 2019 programme.”

Details of MENTA masterclasses, venues and dates are available at www.menta.org.uk, booking is essential.

