Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

How an Ipswich company is confronting the ‘national epidemic’ of mental health

PUBLISHED: 12:57 11 December 2018

Claire Thorpe from SimpleClick. Picture: SimpleClick

Claire Thorpe from SimpleClick. Picture: SimpleClick

Archant

One in three Britons have suffered from mental health problems in the workplace, but companies are often reluctant to admit it’s an issue in their company.

The web development agency Simpleclick in Ipswich wanted to tackle the issue head-on by investing in mental health first aid training for two of its staff - consultancy director Claire Thorpe and managing director Richard Jennis.

Ms Thorpe has been appointed ‘mental health lead’ for her staff team of ten, who are based in offices on Felixstowe Road.

During the one-day training course she undertook in Ipswich last month, Ms Thorpe developed ideas on how SimpleClick can prevent staff from becoming overwhelmed with work-related problems.

“The issue is that people don’t talk about their mental health,” explained the 38 year-old. “People are very unlikely to say ‘I’m feeling too anxious or depressed to come in to work’, they’re more likely to say they have an upset stomach or a headache. You have to look for the signs, which could be that the employee looks more withdrawn or is acting differently, and know how to approach them.”

A recent survey by HealthTech startup Mynurva found that 32% of all UK adults in full-time employment have suffered from mental health problems in the workplace, and of those, 37% have never sought any professional help for it.

“It’s clear that we are facing a national epidemic,” said Ms Thorpe. “Doing the course has made me realise how common it is.”

As well as putting up posters, Ms Thorpe is now conducting monthly one-on-ones with staff - “not necessarily on work and performance, but more on wellbeing and how much stress people feel under,” she explained.

“If you are a natural problem solver like I am, you want to find a solution to fix people’s problems. But that’s not my job. I can be somebody who can listen to them, and that can make a crucial different.”

One aspect of Ms Thorpe’s training was around knowing the right language to use. “‘To talk about ‘committing suicide’ evokes feelings of ‘sin’ and implies fault, so it’s better to say someone ‘takes their own life’ for example,” she explained.

Simpleclick is also tackling the issue by providing more flexible working opportunities and regular social events to alleviate staff pressures.

Ms Thorpe finds that workplace stress varies depending on the job role people have. “We employ a lot of developers and find that they are prone to be more quiet and less forthcoming about their problems, while in the marketing department, people are quite open,” she said. “Sales people often thrive on stress - which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. We need stress to perform, but when you put unrealistic expectations on staff, they feel out of control. In our team, we have open communications and we don’t pile on unnecessary pressure.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Long Melford to get its farmers’ market back in 2019

10:01 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events (left) is launching a new farmers' market in Long Melford Picture: Archant

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events brings back Long Melford Farmers’ Market in 2019.

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

08:18 Adam Howlett
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police have been called to three overnight ram raids at shops in Ipswich, Combs Ford and Brantham.

How an Ipswich company is confronting the ‘national epidemic’ of mental health

5 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Claire Thorpe from SimpleClick. Picture: SimpleClick

One in three Britons have suffered from mental health problems in the workplace, but companies are often reluctant to admit it’s an issue in their company.

MPs warn against government stepping in over mental health services

11:40 Richard Porritt
Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has promised action over the failing NSFT Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

MPs have urged caution amid calls for the government to seize control of the region’s failing mental health trust.

Second man charged with robbery of 81-year-old man

11:25 Adam Howlett
A second man has been charged by police after a 81-year-old man was robbed in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A second man has been charged in connection with a robbery where suspects barged into an elderly man’s home, threatened him with a knife and forced him to withdraw money from a cashpoint.

Gallery Can you see yourself in the Yates gallery?

09:53 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 8th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was packed at the weekend with many dancing, drinking and having a laugh. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

09:13 Tom Potter
The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police were called to reports of a fight outside an Ipswich pub in what one witness described as “chaotic” scenes.

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

08:13 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A shop assistant who witnessed a row between members of two rival groups in an Ipswich town centre store a few hours before 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death has described her shock at the incident.

New report shows tourism is thriving in the East of England, but highlights the plight of listed buildings when the retailers leave town

53 minutes ago Jessica Hill
St Nicholas Street, Diss. Picture: Edward James

The latest research by Historic England shows that tourism is booming in the East of England, with the number of day visits almost doubling from 10m in 2012 to 18m in 2016.

What happens next on Brexit? MPs from East Anglia consider options

11:33 Paul Geater
South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge Picture: GREGG BROWN

MPs from across the region are still trying to work out what will happen next on Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May started at whistle-stop tour of European capitals after pulling Tuesday’s vote in the House of Commons.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police stress safety after Ipswich sees five burglaries in four weeks

Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether these burglaries are connected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Gallery Memories of Tower Ramparts shopping centre opening in 1986

Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre opening in 1986

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24