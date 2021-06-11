Could Russian competitor to Aldi and Lidl open Ipswich store?

Published: 4:01 PM June 11, 2021

A discount supermarket chain dubbed the Russian equivalent of Aldi and Lidl could be opening stores in Suffolk in the near future.

According to The Grocer, Russian chain Svetofor hopes to open hundreds of 300 stores across the country under the name "Mere" within the next eight to 10 years.

It is claimed it will undercut German heavyweights Lidl and Aldi by as much as 20% to 30%, in part because of its unique model which sees suppliers deliver directly to stores and paid only for stock that is sold.

Four stores are already planned to open in the north of England and Wales later this year.

Each of the stores are set out to have walk-in chilled areas, and display all food on the pallets they are delivered on.

The 10,000sq ft stores will be staffed by eight people, with around four working as cashiers.

The locations of the remaining anticipated stores are yet to be revealed, although it is understood the business is targeting areas where it can lease sites meeting its requirements, which include accessibility from major roads.