Back to the Future: Ipswich brothers' vintage clothing business continues to boom

PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 July 2019

Allen Fulcher,of Barclays Business and Zac Hembry of Messina Hembry Clothing at the company's distribution centre in Great Blakenham, Suffolk. Photo: Professional Images.

Allen Fulcher,of Barclays Business and Zac Hembry of Messina Hembry Clothing at the company's distribution centre in Great Blakenham, Suffolk. Photo: Professional Images.

©2019 Professional Images (UK) Ltd. Free for use.

Sometimes the simplest ideas are the best.

Allen Fulcher, of Barclays Business - Eastern Region with Zac and Josh Hembry of Messina Hembry Clothing at the company's distribution centre in Great Blakenham, Suffolk. Photo: Professional Images.Allen Fulcher, of Barclays Business - Eastern Region with Zac and Josh Hembry of Messina Hembry Clothing at the company's distribution centre in Great Blakenham, Suffolk. Photo: Professional Images.

When Zac Hembry first came up with the idea of selling vintage clothing he found in local charity shops online, it was only meant to provide a bit of extra cash to help him get through university.

Seven years on, that simple idea has developed into one of the region's most promising new businesses.

After leaving university he decided to team up with his brother Joshua to form Messina Hembry Clothing.

The result was a more focussed and professional approach.

The company, based in Ipswich, handpicks the very best of vintage and second-hand designer clothing to sell through its own website, as well as through online retail giants such as eBay and ASOS.

It has also been named by the East Anglian Daily Times and Eastern Daily Press as a Future 50 business - an initiative which recognises the most innovative firms across Norfolk and Suffolk.

The business has recently purchased two new containers and storage facilities in Great Blakenham, with the help of a loan from Barclays Business, which will support the growing firm as it continues to expand

"The supply of used clothing going to landfill is so vast that our issue has always been in our ability to process the supply," said Mr Hembry.

"The new storage space has enabled us to almost double our processing capacity. We are excited to now be able to offer our customers even more range and give thousands of extra garments a new lease of life."

The expansion has enabled the company to take on three new members of staff with further local job opportunities expected to be created in the near future.

Allen Fulcher, Barclays business manager for Anglia South added: "The new containers and storage facilities will enable the company to expand by storing a wider range of clothes to cope with increased demand from its customers.

"This is a great example of how an entrepreneur has taken a small idea and made it become a successful company employing local people."

