Subsidised Mental Health Training available to voluntary organisations

MIND workshop. Picture: MIND Archant

Local mental health charity Mid and North East Essex Mind are offering a subsidised taster session of their new Wellbeing in the Workplace training to voluntary organisations in the area.

The training takes place on January 22 and is open to all registered charities, CIC’s and Charitable Incorporated Organisations.

In any given week, one in six people in the workplace will report experiencing a mental health problem. Knowing how to keep yourself and your colleagues well and how to support a colleague living with a mental health problem is essential. Our training event will give guidance on how to spot the signs a colleague may be struggling with their mental health, how to support them and discuss the hallmarks of good wellbeing in the workplace.

The session will be led by Louisa Brewster who has 30 years’ experience in health and social care and training and Helen Barratt, HR expert registered with the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

We are pleased to bring this event to local voluntary organisation for a suggested donation of £10 per person. To book your place or if you have any questions about the event please contact Stephanie Mills on 01206 764600 or email s.mills@mnessexmind.org.