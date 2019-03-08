E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Cruise firm wishes Bon Voyage to its managing director

PUBLISHED: 07:25 04 September 2019

Mike Rodwell who is retiring from his role as managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines after more than 30 years with the company. Picture: FRED OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Mike Rodwell who is retiring from his role as managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines after more than 30 years with the company. Picture: FRED OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Fred, Olsen Cruise Lines

Mike Rodwell, managing director of Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines retired on Friday after more than 30 years with the business.

Change at the top for cruise line company. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ outgoing Managing Director, Mike Rodwell (centre), congratulates his successor Peter Deer (third from left), accompanied by Sigurd Tveito – Fleet Manager, Fred. Olsen Cruise Technical (far left), Clare Ward – Director of Product and Customer Service (second from left) and Jackie Martin – Sales and Marketing Director, Picture: FRED OLSEN CRUISE LINESChange at the top for cruise line company. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ outgoing Managing Director, Mike Rodwell (centre), congratulates his successor Peter Deer (third from left), accompanied by Sigurd Tveito – Fleet Manager, Fred. Olsen Cruise Technical (far left), Clare Ward – Director of Product and Customer Service (second from left) and Jackie Martin – Sales and Marketing Director, Picture: FRED OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Mr Rodwell is retiring after a period of sustained growth at the travel and leisure specialists he joined in 1987.

His first role was as accountant for the company's first cruise ship, The Black Prince, and he held various roles, taking over as managing director in 2004.

Fred. Olsen has its roots in freight shipping and has developed the travel and cruise side of the business substantially over recent years under his leadership.

It is a major employer in Suffolk, and beyond, with an annual turnover approaching £200m, more than 200 employees in Ipswich and 2,000 more as crew on its fleet of ships,

The river cruise vessel Brabant on the River Rhine. Picture: Fred. Olsen Cruise LinesThe river cruise vessel Brabant on the River Rhine. Picture: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

He said: "I didn't know anything about Fred. Olsen and cruise ships when I joined the company.

"We had already had some cruises out of Harwich, but Ipswich is not a natural place to have a cruise company.

"We had just one ship, The Black Prince, and the travel agency sold other people's cruises. Now we have four cruise ships and one river ship, the Brabant."

Now, as he moves into retirement, we asked what had given him most pleasure?

"Being able to grow the business and get it into a good position for the future," he said

You may also want to watch:

"We have about 210 staff and we are currently building an extension for Fred. Olsen House. When that is complete next year there will be nearly 300 staff here, and room for more expansion.

"I would like to thank all of the many people whom, perhaps without even realising, have made my long career with Fred. Olsen such an enjoyable one.

"Over the years, I have worked in a number of varied roles at Fred. Olsen and have seen the Cruise Lines enterprise grow from humble beginnings, with only one ship, to the hugely successful operation that it is now.

"I will look back at those 30-plus years with immense pride in all that we have achieved together, and I know that I will miss it."

He added: "After a couple of months I will probably look for some work as a non-executive director.

"I think I have something to offer someone across all sectors, not just the travel and cruising business."

He will also be taking up the opportunity of getting back into the water, reviving his interest in the sport of water polo.

He is being succeeded by Peter Deer, as managing director, stepping up from his role as commercial director.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Video WATCH: £120million UK record heroin haul found wrapped in towels at Felixstowe

A staggering £120million worth of heroin has been seized at the Port of Felixstowe by Border Force and National Crime Agency Officers Pictures: STEPHEN IVIE/NCA

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer's £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Video 'It's heartbreaking to watch' - Mystery illness leaves boy, 3, unable to walk

Archie Warden, three, is unable to walk unaided after being struck by a mystery illness Picture: RACHEL EDGE

New opponent for Town captain Luke Chambers - the Ipswich northern bypass

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has backed calls to abandon plans for a northern bypass for Ipswich. Picture: ALASTAIR DICK

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

‘He died for six minutes’ – Ian meets heroes that saved him

Ian Clarke and his partner Marina Keevil with the people that saved Ian's life. L-R James Brewer, Sam Hunnibell,Marina Keevil, Ian Clarke,Nigel Watts, John Rawlinson, Michael Watts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you been snapped celebrating Town’s latest win at Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: £120million UK record heroin haul found wrapped in towels at Felixstowe

A staggering £120million worth of heroin has been seized at the Port of Felixstowe by Border Force and National Crime Agency Officers Pictures: STEPHEN IVIE/NCA

‘I wanted to take control’ - Ipswich deputy headteacher ditches classroom to launch cleaning business

Alison Chilvers and her team. Ms Chilvers has ditched the world of teaching to run her own business. Photo: Bright & Beautiful.

Ipswich woman facing jail sentence after admitting robbery

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Law Centre to use £365k cash boost to help people with autism and learning disabilities

Suffolk Law Centre officially opened in St Matthews Street in Ipswich last year. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Cruise firm wishes Bon Voyage to its managing director

Mike Rodwell who is retiring from his role as managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines after more than 30 years with the company. Picture: FRED OLSEN CRUISE LINES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists