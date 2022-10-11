Ipswich business 'delighted' after international trade minister's visit

Left to right: Frugalpac CEO Malcolm Waugh, Frugalpac Product Director JP Grogan, Frugalpac Finance Director Lisa Jillett, Minister for International Trade James Duddridge MP, Tom Hunt, Ipswich MP - Credit: Department for International Trade

An Ipswich business says it is "delighted" after the UK's Minister for International Trade paid them a visit earlier this week.

James Duddridge visited Frugalpac alongside Ipswich MP Tom Hunt on Monday as part of plans to see how new trade deals could help local companies tap into new markets around the world.

The sustainable packaging company has received significant praise for its environmentally friendly products - most recently selling the world's first paper bottle machine.

The business also ships its recycled paperboard bottles for wine spirits to 17 countries across the world, including Japan, Canada and the US.

It is now looking to expand into both the Australian and South African market.

“We’re delighted that the minister saw at first hand the paper bottle revolution that started here in Ipswich and is now spreading around the world," said Frugalpac CEO Malcolm Waugh.

“Our ultimate aim is to place our paper bottle machines at the heart of bottling plants, co-packers or packaging companies around the world so we can help to reduce the carbon footprint of our sustainable packaging even further.

"We’re saving the planet one paper bottle at time.”

Minister Duddridge's visit comes as he works to bring the Australia trade deal into force, a move his says will boost the East of England's economy by around £140 million and help businesses like Frugalpac export products down under.

“From machinery to clothing to medicinal products, the East of England exports a huge range of products to Australia," he said.

"Our new free trade agreement will increase opportunities for local businesses even further and it’s fantastic to see Frugalpac gearing up to take advantage of that.

“I would encourage all businesses in the East of England to make the most of the fantastic opportunities Australia, and our free trade agreement, has to offer.”

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt added: "I have mentioned before how supportive I am of Frugalpac - an innovative, locally-based business focused on sustainability, which brings opportunities and jobs to Ipswich. I am very proud to have them in Ipswich and pleased to see the Minister here yesterday."