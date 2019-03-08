Giant crane arrives to dismantle Winerack tower crane

A 500 tonne mobile crane has arrived in Ipswich to remove the tower crane which has been in use during construction of the Winerack project by builders RG Carter. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

The £26m Winerack development at Ipswich Waterfront is on track for completion by Christmas .

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For years the shell of the building remained as a reminder of the recession, when work ceased on the site overnight.

The skeletal structure became known as the Wine Rack, and now it has been given the Winerack name.

The revival of the 150 apartment home development is making swift progress.

A giant mobile crane has arrived on the Albion Wharf site to dismantle the crane which has been towering over the site during the building project.

A spokesman for RG Carter said: "The tower crane is being removed over the next few days, due to the now completion of the roofs and facades of the building, which will then allow the progression of the hard landscaping to commence.

"A 500 tonne mobile crane has arrived at The Winerack at Albion Wharf today in Ipswich, to start the removal of the tower crane from site, which has been used to construct these luxury apartments for Ipswich Wharf Developments, over the past year."

Developer John Howard said: "This is a significant landmark for the project.

You may also want to watch:

"We are on course for completion by Christmas.

"We are very pleased. We have got people moving in already and we have several more apartments under offer. We have already completed a number of sales."

The Winerack development includes four apartment blocks, and stand-alone Q3, by the quayside was the first to be completed and put on sale.

Mr Howard said builders RG Carter had completed and handed over Quarter 4, which is another 24 one and two bedroom apartments, and they are now for sale.

"They are all with river views and balconies and are over nine floors.

"This is an important landmark for the project as a whole.

"The crane coming down is a visible mark of the progress of the development."