E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Giant crane arrives to dismantle Winerack tower crane

PUBLISHED: 19:42 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:42 05 August 2019

A 500 tonne mobile crane has arrived in Ipswich to remove the tower crane which has been in use during construction of the Winerack project by builders RG Carter. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A 500 tonne mobile crane has arrived in Ipswich to remove the tower crane which has been in use during construction of the Winerack project by builders RG Carter. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

The £26m Winerack development at Ipswich Waterfront is on track for completion by Christmas .

For years the shell of the building remained as a reminder of the recession, when work ceased on the site overnight.

The skeletal structure became known as the Wine Rack, and now it has been given the Winerack name.

The revival of the 150 apartment home development is making swift progress.

A giant mobile crane has arrived on the Albion Wharf site to dismantle the crane which has been towering over the site during the building project.

A spokesman for RG Carter said: "The tower crane is being removed over the next few days, due to the now completion of the roofs and facades of the building, which will then allow the progression of the hard landscaping to commence.

"A 500 tonne mobile crane has arrived at The Winerack at Albion Wharf today in Ipswich, to start the removal of the tower crane from site, which has been used to construct these luxury apartments for Ipswich Wharf Developments, over the past year."

Developer John Howard said: "This is a significant landmark for the project.

You may also want to watch:

"We are on course for completion by Christmas.

"We are very pleased. We have got people moving in already and we have several more apartments under offer. We have already completed a number of sales."

The Winerack development includes four apartment blocks, and stand-alone Q3, by the quayside was the first to be completed and put on sale.

Mr Howard said builders RG Carter had completed and handed over Quarter 4, which is another 24 one and two bedroom apartments, and they are now for sale.

"They are all with river views and balconies and are over nine floors.

"This is an important landmark for the project as a whole.

"The crane coming down is a visible mark of the progress of the development."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

'He was loved by so many people' - Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich council won't make money out of Ed Sheeran park and ride

The crowds will be back in Chantry Park for the Ed Sheeran concerts - but where will their car parking fees go? File Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

What is going to happen to Ipswich's easyHotel?

easyHotel, in Ipswich town centre. Photo: Rachel Edge.

Man remains in hospital after Ipswich town centre stabbing

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Witches suffer huge injury blow as they get thrashed at King's Lynn

Cameron Heeps slams into the fence after falling in the rerun of heat five. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Alleyway hit by drug-dealing and fly tipping to be blocked off to troublemakers

Tennyson Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Totally unacceptable’: Rise in attacks on council staff slammed

The majority of assaults were against residential care workers, support workers, teachers and teaching assistants Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man remains in hospital after Ipswich town centre stabbing

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Ipswich council won’t make money out of Ed Sheeran park and ride

The crowds will be back in Chantry Park for the Ed Sheeran concerts - but where will their car parking fees go? File Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists