Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

PUBLISHED: 10:52 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:13 22 November 2018

Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

Archant

The former Call Connection offices in the centre of Ipswich are being converted into new central homes, intended for young professionals.

Saxon House, 1 Cromwell Square, Ipswich which is being converted into 34 apartment homes by developers Gold & Amber. Picture: Gold & Amber.Saxon House, 1 Cromwell Square, Ipswich which is being converted into 34 apartment homes by developers Gold & Amber. Picture: Gold & Amber.

The Ipswich call centre firm closed in July 2017, with the loss of more than 130 jobs.

Subsequently its headquarters office, Saxon House in Cromwell Square, was put up for sale with an asking price of almost £2m.

It has been standing empty.

Now London-based developers Gold & Amber are preparing a show apartment for a marketing launch.

Estate agent Andrew Blewitt of Nicholas Estates said it was being converted into 34 one and two bedroom homes, with a target of being completed by the end of March 2019.

The offices were bought by City centre regeneration specialists Gold & Amber which has had several schemes in Leeds.

It is currently converting Hope City Church in Leeds into 52 apartments. That building was previously offices, a medical centre and council library.

Previous redevelopment schemes include North Crescent, Leeds and Kirkstall Gate, Leeds.

Gold & Amber is aiming for the Saxon House conversion to be completed in March 2019.

Gold & Amber director Sophie Brown said: “We bought the building because it was no longer being used as offices and empty.

“It is in an ideal location and an attractive building.

“We love the location and we love Ipswich.

“Saxon House is close to pubs and restaurants and offices. We thought it would be ideal for a lot of people, first-time buyers and investors.

“It is a perfect location for young professionals to live, and to walk to work.

“It is only ten minutes walk to the train station, and 1 hour 10 minutes to London Liverpool Street.”

They would be providing 34 high specification homes, she said, mostly one bedroom and a two bedroom, and there were six car parking spaces.

“Most people who live here won’t need a car. It is an ideal location.

“We are looking forward to a lovely community here.”

Town centre living is back in vogue, according to research by Savills, with Ipswich and Felixstowe showing growth.

In Ipswich a number of prominent town centre buildings have already been converted into apartments including `above the shops’ in Queen Street and at Electric House and the former Suffolk County Council offices, St Edmund House, in Rope Walk, which is now St Edmunds House.

The former First Floor Club in Tacket Street has also become modern apartments.

Agents for Saxon House are William H Brown and Nicholas Estates.

