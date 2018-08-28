Partly Cloudy

Monsoon is closing down its store in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:51 31 January 2019

Monsoon in Ipswich

Archant

Monsoon the fashion retailer is shutting down its store in the centre of Ipswich, in a major blow to the town centre.

The store, which has been in Ipswich for at least seven years, has been confirmed as one that the chain is planning to close.

A spokesperson for Monsoon said: “We regularly review our store portfolio to assess how best to serve our customers in certain areas. As part of this ongoing review, we have taken the difficult decision to close our Monsoon store in Ipswich. Customers are still able to shop online and at our Colchester store.”

As well as Colchester, shoppers can also visit Monsoon Accesorize stores in Bury Saint Edmunds or Chelmsford, as these stores are remaining open.

The news comes at a torrid time for traders in Ipswich, as HMV and Patisserie Valerie have both recently gone into administration and Peacocks is in a wrangle with its landlords and is threatening to also leave the town centre.

Monsoon Accessorize has faced significant financial pressures lately.

Last year, Monsoon’s parent company Drillgreat separated Monsoon and Accessorize into individual retail fascias, closing around 140 stores with the joint branding.

Last November, its credit insurance was cut by up to half by credit insurer Euler Hermes, as Drillgreat reported pre-tax losses of £10.5 million in the year to August 26, dropping from £17.9 million in 2016.

And yesterday, Monsoon Accessorize’s German arm filed for insolvency, putting its 30 German stores at risk of closure.

The retailer which is majority owned by its founder Peter Simon, said last year that it had seen an acceleration in the number of shoppers buying online instead of going at shops. The high street environment was “probably the most difficult in Monsoon’s 45-year history”, it told the Telegraph newspaper.

