Monsoon has reversed its position and now says it is not closing its Ipswich store

The fashion retailer Monsoon apologises for an ‘internal miscommunication’ which had led it to declare that it planned to close its Ipswich store.

A spokesman for Monsoon said: “The landlord has put up a sign for someone to take over the lease, but Monsoon want to stay...there has been a miscommunication internally and this should not have happened.

“We would like to apologise to our customers and colleagues for the misunderstanding. We are happy to confirm that we are not closing our Monsoon store in Westgate Street, Ipswich and we remain open to our customers and trading as usual.”

The statement contradicts and overrides the one that Monsoon sent to the East Anglian Daily Times earlier today, which had stated: “We regularly review our store portfolio to assess how best to serve our customers in certain areas. As part of this ongoing review, we have taken the difficult decision to close our Monsoon store in Ipswich. Customers are still able to shop online and at our Colchester store.”