Prices slashed ahead of Ipswich store's final day

Monsoon in Ipswich is set to close down tomorrow. Photo: Archant.

Ipswich shoppers have just one more day to visit Monsoon before the retailer shuts up shop.

Monsoon in Ipswich is set to close down tomorrow. Photo: Archant.

The women's clothing store, in Westgate Street, is due to close down tomorrow (Saturday, July 13).

Final reductions are in place, with some items up to 70% off, as the store attempts to clear as much stock as possible before the move.

Monsoon in Ipswich is set to close down tomorrow. Photo: Archant.

Signs in the window suggest shoppers in the town will still be able purchase the brand's clothing at the nearby Debenhams store, also in Westgate Street.

However, from Saturday the brand will no longer have its own store in Ipswich

Monsoon's departure from Ipswich is the latest in a slew of recent store closures.

Multiple high profile retailers have left the town centre in recent months, including Office Outlet, Argos and Trespass.

Earlier this year, Monsoon wrongly declared that it was planning to close its Ipswich store, after what was said to be an 'internal miscommunication'.