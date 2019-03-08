Ipswich Monsoon set to close next week

Monsoon in Ipswich has signs up saying it is closing down on July 13. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The Monsoon store in Ipswich town centre is closing down next week - according to signs in the shop window.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Monsoon in Ipswich has signs up saying it is closing down on July 13. Picture: ARCHANT Monsoon in Ipswich has signs up saying it is closing down on July 13. Picture: ARCHANT

Posters displayed in the store on Westgate Street, which is near Primark and Marks & Spencer, say that the shop will close on Saturday, July 13.

The sign reads: "This store is closing on 13th July. Visit your nearest Monsoon in Debenhams."

The closure of the fashion store, which caters for women and children, is the latest high street store to leave the town.

It follows the footsteps of Argos, Ohh Deer, Trespass and Riley & Riley Jewellers in the Buttermarket - which have all closed down in recent weeks.

Read more: 'Town is getting very quiet' - Fears grow as more Ipswich shops reveal closure plans

Monsoon also has stores in Colchester and Bury St Edmunds - along with concessions in Debenhams.

Earlier this year, Monsoon wrongly declared that it was planning to close its Ipswich store, after what was said to be an 'internal miscommunication'.

Monsoon have been approached for comment - but at this time the reason for the closure is still unknown.