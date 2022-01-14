Could Brewdog kick-start the town end of Ipswich Waterfront?

Brewdog has been given a licence to open on the Waterfront. - Credit: Jason Noble

The granting of a drinks licence for a new Brewdog bar in the ground floor of The Mill could prompt more pubs and restaurants to move to the town end of Ipswich Waterfront.

And that could be a real catalyst for that end of the development, said Ipswich Central chief executive Paul Clement.

At present there several empty units between the Jerwood Dance House and restaurants near the Old Customs House - but the arrival of Brewdog should change that.

Brewdog is set to open on Ipswich Waterfront later this year. - Credit: PA

Mr Clement said: "I would not be at all surprised if by the end of this year we are not seeing more hospitality businesses to open along there and possibly some retail as well.

"That could be very important to the whole area - especially with the other developments planned there."

Ipswich council is working with Gecko Theatre to develop a new creative hub next to the Dance House and the former grain silo next to it has been cleaned so plans for the future can be drawn up.

Mr Clement said all this should help kick-start the Waterfront as a busy district of the town - but warned residents who were concerned about noise in the area that was one of the factors they should consider before moving in there.

He said: "The unit where Brewdog is going has always been planned as a bar or restaurant. It shouldn't have come as a surprise to anyone buying a flat there, it's always been on the cards.

"If you want to live somewhere quiet that part of the Waterfront isn't the place to go. It's very convenient for all the facilities of town centre living, but quietness is not one of its features!"

The development of the town end of the Waterfront has been slower than some other parts of the area - but now more land has come into the ownership of the council things are starting to happen.

Work has started on the restoration of 4 College Street. - Credit: Paul Geater

Restoration work on No 4 College Street is now well underway and the borough is looking for a tenant for what is likely to be a commercial building - and the rough surface car park there is likely to become a public open space.