More price cuts in last few days of Ipswich Dorothy Perkins and Burton closing down sale

PUBLISHED: 15:31 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 06 February 2020

Dorothy Perkins and Burton in Ipswich are in their last few days of trading Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Judy Rimmer

There's a last chance to pick up bargains at two fashion stores in Ipswich town centre, as prices have been cut further in the last few days of trading.

Today, the Dorothy Perkins and Burton stores in the Sailmakers shopping centre had signs on the door saying there were just three days to go.

There were also signs saying that all trousers are now £10.

Shoe chain Deichmann is due to move into the unit after the shop, which houses the men's chain on the ground floor and the women's fashion brand on the first floor, closes its doors for the final time.

Repairs and improvements are planned before the German-based footwear chain opens, including replacing escalators with a lift.

Although Burton and Dorothy Perkins are closing their stores, the brands will still be stocked at Debenhams in Tavern Street.

Whittard of Chelsea in Tavern Street also currently has a closing down sale and has advertised its last day of trading as February 7.

