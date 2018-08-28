Growing demand for flights to the holiday island

Air Corsica is to operate a new route from Stansted Airport to Calvi, opening up the north-western coast of the island, from May 2019,

The new route to Calvi will operate once a week boosting flights between the UK and Corsica and allowing easier access to the holiday island.

In addition, the airline has extended its travel schedule from the UK with a wider period of dates to Ajaccio, Bastia and Figari starting from April 2019.

Following a hugely successful first year operating in the UK, there has been a dramatic increase in demand from UK visitors travelling to Corsica, said a spokesman.

The extended dates and additional route to Calvi will allow access to four different airports on the island over four different days in the week, opening up the destination. A

ir Corsica will be operating 4 to 10 flights a week giving travellers the ability to arrive at one airport and leave from another allowing them flexibility to discover the the island.

Hervé Pierret, Air Corsica’s managing director said: “The new Calvi route is testament to the growing popularity of Corsica, as a destination for UK market. By starting the 2019 season earlier, we continue to strengthen our offer for travel to Corsica from the UK to keep up with demand from our customers.”

The “picture postcard” town of Calvi is in the heart of The Balagne, a region largely undiscovered by the UK market. The dramatic landscape is characterised by hilltop villages, an endless array of beautiful beaches, secluded coves backed by mountains that remain snow-capped until early summer.

Fares on board the airline’s 180-seat Airbus A320 start from £59 each way.