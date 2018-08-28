More than 75,000 food items donated

Central England Co-op customers and members donate enough food to create more than 30,000 meals for people in need in Christmas Food Bank Appeal

The retailer hosted a special five-week appeal in an effort to bring a little festive cheer and provide emergency food and support to individuals and families in crisis.

Colleagues at over 180 food stores across 16 counties, including Suffolk, used strong connections with local food bank providers to encourage people to drop off one or more items – resulting in an amazing response.

Over 15,000 items a week were donated and, in total, over 75,000 were collected in just a matter of weeks.

This allowed for the creation of special food parcels that were handed out to provide over 30,000 meals during the festive period.

Martyn Cheatle, Central England Co-operative chief executive said: “We have all been amazed by the fantastic response to our Christmas Food Bank Appeal from customers, members and colleagues.

“As a co-operative, we are proud to be able to support the great work of local food banks across our trading area during the festive season and throughout the year.

“This year we have collected over 75,000 items, a great figure that will mean we have created over 30,000 meals for those in crisis.

“We all want to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who donated, not just to the Christmas Food Bank Appeal but our year round food bank collections.

“The generosity and support on show throughout 2018 has helped make a major difference to people from all walks of life.

“We now want to ask people to continue to support our food banks during 2019 so we can keep providing vital donations to good causes that can really make a positive impact on those in need.”