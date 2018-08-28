Rain

More than 2m passengers flew in December

PUBLISHED: 12:50 11 January 2019

Departures at Stansted Airport, which has had a record breaking 2018 Picture: TIM WINTER

Departures at Stansted Airport, which has had a record breaking 2018 Picture: TIM WINTER

Archant

Stansted Airport recorded its busiest ever year as it welcomed over 28 million passengers in 2018, an increase of 2.1 million passengers and 8.1% per cent over the previous 12 months.

Ken O'Toole, chief executive of London Stansted Airport, Picture: CURTIS WALSHKen O'Toole, chief executive of London Stansted Airport, Picture: CURTIS WALSH

Stansted Airport recorded its busiest ever year as it welcomed than 28 million passengers in 2018, an increase of 2.1 million passengers and 8.1% per cent over the previous 12 months.

The month of December saw more than two million passengers pass through the airport, up 10.3% on the same month last year and the busiest December on record at Stansted.

The record-breaking performance helped maintain Stansted’s position as the fastest growing major airport in the UK and one of the top five fastest growing large airports in Europe. The airport now serves 200 destinations across 40 countries, and offers more scheduled connections to Europe than any other airport in the world apart from Munich.

During 2018, the top five destination countries reporting the strongest growth by passenger volumes over the previous year were Spain (+331,000), France (+189,000), Germany (+187,000), Turkey (+176,000) and UAE (+123,000). UK-wide domestic traffic increased by 197,000 passengers.

The top five international destination airports recording the largest increase in passenger numbers during the year were Frankfurt (+176, 000), Dubai (+123,000), Naples (+95,000), Alicante (+92,000) and Nice (+91,000). Passenger numbers to Belfast increased by 301,000 compared to 2017.

Stansted Airport chief executive Ken O’Toole, said: The strong passenger growth we once again experienced during 2018, and the achievement of passing the 28 million passenger milestone for the first time in a 12-month period, reflects our clear commitment to re-invigorate the airport and make it more attractive to airlines and passengers.

“During the year we welcomed six new airlines, including the world-leading Emirates offering a daily service to Dubai and 150 convenient onward connections, and also saw many of our airline partners increase capacity and choice of destinations, particularly Ryanair and Jet2.com.

“Stansted was the fastest growing major airport in the UK during 2018, and one of the fastest growing across Europe, and we are confident we will continue to grow passenger numbers and provide even more choice of airlines and destinations, including building on our work to secure more long-haul services to destinations across China, India and the USA.”

