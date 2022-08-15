Supermarket's food drive to help prevent 'holiday hunger'

Staff and customers at an Ipswich supermarket have donated food packages to food banks and support groups to try and help those in the town impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

Paula Lushington and Sally Havard, who are community champions at Morrisons in Sproughton Road, worked closely with Highfield Family Hub, Homestart and Ipswich Family Bank to support families and children to try to prevent "holiday hunger".

The store recently had a food bank drive located in its car park.

Paula said: “The generosity from customers was overwhelming. We managed to fill three cars full of donations.

“Ipswich Family Bank volunteers also attended, explaining how grateful they were for the donations and how they help so many families.

“Without these donations, plus the regular donations from the store itself, many families would go hungry.”

Morrisons Ipswich has just announced that the company will continue to support the local community by joining the national effort to help prevent "holiday hunger" this summer.

The in-store Food Bank ‘Pick Up Pack’ scheme, allows customers to purchase a bag filled with a mix of food products, which are distributed to local food banks and community organisations by in-store community champions supporting individuals and families.