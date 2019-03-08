Garden centre planned for multi-million pound Morrisons revamp

Morrisons in Ipswich have put in plans for a new garden centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The Ipswich Morrisons superstore which undertook a major revamp and saw the closure of the Namco bowling alley looks set to add a garden centre to its plans.

Changes are also going to be made to the petrol station. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Changes are also going to be made to the petrol station. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The supermarket off Sproughton Road reopened its doors nearly a month ago and now plans have been revealed for a small garden centre to open at the front of the shop.

According to the new proposals the garden centre will be about the size of four car parking spaces.

Its addition will be part of the revamp which has cost Morrisons more than £5 million - after the retail giant bought the Namco building with the aim of demolishing it to eventually make way for new additions to the fuel station.

Namco Funscape shut its doors in January after citing poor trade conditions and Morrisons made an application to demolish the building just a few weeks later.

A large overhaul of the petrol station is planned in the new year, which looks set to include a convenience-style shop.

A new access rood has also been created within the new work, with small upgrades having already been made to the petrol station.

Morrisons store manager Paul Tracey said previously that the new revamp was necessary to help them work with the community.

They've added a community room to the superstore to "give something back" to the residents of the Whitehouse area.

Ipswich Borough Council will make the final decisions on the plans in due course.