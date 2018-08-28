Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

McColls convenience stores operator issues a profits warning linked to collapse of wholesaler

PUBLISHED: 10:42 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:42 03 December 2018

The McColls convenience store on Maidenhall Green

The McColls convenience store on Maidenhall Green

Shares in McColl’s nosedived today after the convenience store operator issued a profits warning linked to the collapse of the Sussex-based wholesaler Palmer & Harvey.

The group said that the failure of the supplier last year resulted in “significant supply chain disruption,” and that it is “continuing to experience a number of challenges.”

The company has operates 11 convenience stores in Suffolk, including six in the Ipswich area.

As a result, McColl’s now expects adjusted earnings for the full year to come in at about £35 million, down from a previous estimate of £44 million.

Shares tanked over 24% to 90p shortly after the open.

In a trading update, the group, which has a supply partnership with supermarket Morrisons, saw total revenue fall 0.5% in the fourth quarter, while comparable sales were flat. Full-year like-for-like sales were down 1.4%.

McColl’s chief executive Jonathan Miller said: “2018 has been a very difficult year for the business, marked by unprecedented supply chain disruption and ongoing challenges.”

In addition, McColls said its plan with Morrisons to resurrect the Safeway brand was also disrupted by the Palmer & Harvey collapse.

The group said: “Following the collapse of Palmer & Harvey, we have experienced significant supply chain disruption and have needed to accelerate the rollout of Morrisons supply to 1,300 of our stores.

“The speed of this transition has created significant challenges and severely disrupted our plans for the launch of Safeway.”

McColl’s added that cost pressures and uncertainty will result in adjusted earnings for next year only modestly improving.

Mr Miller said: “Looking ahead, we expect competition in the grocery retail sector to remain intense and we face significant cost pressures.

“Important to our future success will be continuing to develop our partnership with Morrisons, alongside our plans to enhance our neighbourhood convenience offer by improving the quality of our estate and our overall customer experience.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Updated Lorry carrying Christmas trees blocks A12

09:32 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A12 at Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A rather festive lorry with a blown out tyre caused an obstruction on the A12 at Stratford St Mary.

Where to celebrate the New Year

09:19 Megan Aldous
How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Picture: OAKLANDS HOTEL

Don’t leave your New Year’s Eve plans until last minute - see what events are happening around Suffolk with our guide.

Video Speeding driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A14

08:01 Andrew Papworth
The man was arrested on the A14 at Ipswich. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

A motorist stopped by police for travelling at 85mph on the A14 has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Main road to be closed for five days for repairs

07:59 Andrew Papworth
Roadworks are to take place in Otley, near Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The main route through a Suffolk village is to be shut for five days to allow for road repairs.

When will the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run be visiting your street?

09:58 Suzanne Day
Find out when the Ipswich Rudolph Run will be in your street Picture: SIMON PARKER

It’s the news that families across Ipswich have been waiting for. Children bursting with excitement about Christmas want to know when Santa and Rudolph will be paying a visit to their part of town.

Heavy traffic after car blaze and oil spill on A14

23 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A14 at Risby Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Officers are managing disruption on the A14 after a car caught fire on the off slip at Risby.

No plans for stockpiling in Suffolk amid Brexit question marks, leaders confirm

05:23 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Stephen Baker said it was important for Suffolk to be prepared for whatever Brexit outcome Picture: DIGIPIX

There are no plans to stockpile resources in Suffolk in response to concerns over the impact of Brexit, council leaders have said.

Mirror’s reflection starts house fire

Yesterday, 19:46 Jake Foxford
Part of the desk at the Walton-on-the-Naze address had to be cut away after sunlight from a mirror caused it to catch fire Picture: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUE

Residents were lucky to escape unharmed after sunlight on a mirror caused a desk to catch alight at an Essex property.

Fraudsters swindle £5.9million of Suffolk victims in six months

Yesterday, 18:08 Andrew Papworth
The Action Fraud figures show the scale of the crime in Suffolk. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Fraudsters conned Suffolk residents and business out of £5.9million in just six months – costing one victim £758,000, shocking statistics have revealed.

Video Watch - Video of Christmas stalls and entertainment at Saints Street Market

Yesterday, 17:06 Judy Rimmer
Maisie Carson enjoyed the christmas market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mulled wine, street food and music were among the attractions at Saints Street Market in Ipswich.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Lorry carrying Christmas trees blocks A12

The incident happened on the A12 at Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Main road to be closed for five days for repairs

Roadworks are to take place in Otley, near Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video Speeding driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A14

The man was arrested on the A14 at Ipswich. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail

A man has been bailed following his arrest on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Video Is this Felixstowe’s largest home Christmas lights display?

Mike Talbot has covered his house in Christmas lights in aid of EACH and the Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion Fuller Flavour: Paul Lambert – you are more than welcome to pin this article to the dressing room wall... Just in the hope...

Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski after conceding the first goal at Nottingham Forest. Picture Pagepix

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24