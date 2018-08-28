Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The former Namco Funscape building off Sproughton Road is set to be demolished as part of a major redevelopment of the Morrisons superstore site.

Ipswich Morrisons is set to get a facelift as part of the development. The company included this CGI in its planning application. Picture: MORRISONS Ipswich Morrisons is set to get a facelift as part of the development. The company included this CGI in its planning application. Picture: MORRISONS

The retail giant has applied to Ipswich council for permission to pull down the former bowling alley as part of scheme to remodel its fuel station, create 25 new parking spaces, redesign the access road to keep traffic flowing, and refurbish the main entrance to the store itself.

The application has been formally lodged with the planning department at Grafton House and is expected to be discussed by members of the borough’s planning and development committee during the spring.

If approved, Morrisons would demolish the former bowling alley and its existing fuel kiosk. The fuel tanks and pumps would stay.

A new, larger, kiosk would be built and a new roundabout created on the access road to the supermarket – which would also lead to an extra 25 car parking spaces which be would created as part of the work.

The entrance to the main store would have new cladding to make it look more up to date, and enclose what is now an open area used for the storage of supermarket trolleys.

Morrisons Ipswich store manager Jane Richmond said: “Customers tell us that, at busy times, they find it hard to navigate around the car park and access the petrol station.

“We’ve listened to their comments and as a result we have submitted a planning application to simplify the layout of the car park which will improve traffic flow.

“In addition, we also plan to improve the store layout to make it easier to shop and build a bigger new petrol station kiosk to offer customers more products without having to visit the main store.

“If Ipswich Borough Council approve the plans, work could start on the new layout this spring.”

The company hopes to keep the store and the fuel station open throughout the redevelopment of the site which is the oldest-established superstore in Ipswich.

Originally built by Ipswich Co-op as Solar Superstore, it was sold to Morrisons at the turn of the 21st century – and remains busy today.