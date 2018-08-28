Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mortgage industry professionals `sleep out’ for homelessness

PUBLISHED: 11:11 27 November 2018

Some of the team from mortgage company Link Asset Services, of Crown House, Ipswich who are taking part in the Mortgage Sleep Out - sleeping outside over night Friday, to raise money to help the homeless and to raise awareness of the growing plight of youth homelessness. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Some of the team from mortgage company Link Asset Services, of Crown House, Ipswich who are taking part in the Mortgage Sleep Out - sleeping outside over night Friday, to raise money to help the homeless and to raise awareness of the growing plight of youth homelessness. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Ipswich mortgage industry professionals are taking part in the Ipswich #MortgageSleepOut on Friday November 30, to raise awareness and funds to tackle youth homlessness.

The local event aims to also raise vital funds to support two national charities in their work to eradicate homelessness.

Ipswich staff at Link Asset Services are already backing the initiative, with a number of employees signed up to take part.

A group of mortgage professionals based at Crown House in Ipswich will be giving up their beds on Friday night and sleeping outside the building, in Crown Street, to raise awareness of the plight of the homeless and rough sleepers.

Local organiser Harriet Shaw said: “It is really important, coming up to Christmas, that we should be thinking of people less fortunate than ourselves and giving them support.

“We will be camping out from 8pm on Friday to 7am in the morning.

“As long as there are no gales we should be OK. But it is not glamping.

“There is no way we can replicate what homeless people face every day.

“But we want people to know we are here and raise awareness.

“We have set a target of raising £5,000 and gone out to local companies for support. SEH are providing a generator so that we can have lighting - it is dark from 4pm, and Pizza Hut have offered to provide food, A carpet company is also giving some carpet.”

Across the country more than 1,000 mortgage professionals have pledged to spend a night on the streets.

Nick Connolly, managing director of End Youth Homelessness said: “The Mortgage Sleeep Out is a brilliant idea.

“It recognises that youth homelessness can end, if we all do our bit, and give homeless young people meaningful opportunities, they can overcome dire circumstances and stand on their own two feet.”

Mark Davies managing director of Mortgage Services at Link Asset Services: “Homelessness isn’t just a London or city issue, but just as prevalant in local communities such as Ipswich. It’s a huge issue we must tackle, particularly for young people, and Mortgage Sleep Out is a fantastic opportunity for the industry to come together and get behind an excellent cause. Hopefully the event will raise awareness of a really difficult issue and encourage more people to get involved. By helping to raise money for Mortgage Sleep Out and its charity partner, End Youth Homelessness, we can help give much needed support to young people struggling with homelessness and rough sleeping.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Seven things you can feed ducks instead of bread

49 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Keep the ducks happy and healthy Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Ipswich Borough Council have asked visitors to Christchurch Park to stop feeding the ducks bread.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

56 minutes ago Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

11:08 Jake Foxford
The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police in Ipswich have some tongue-in-cheek tips for drug dealers in the town - put the hours in at the gym or risk getting caught.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Books for Schools - As £20,000 giveaway gathers pace, reading is more vital than ever for children

07:30 Judy Rimmer
Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our £20,000 big Books for Schools giveaway is gathering pace, with bonus tokens in your newspapers this week. So just how vital is it for schools to get their hands on new books?

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Half-way there for work on new A14 linking East Anglia to midlands

18 minutes ago Paul Geater
The new bridge takes shape over the Great Ouse river. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The £1.5bn project that will transform journeys between East Anglia, the midlands and north of England reaches its half way point this week.

Drivers urged to take care as Met Office issues fog warning

06:57 Michael Steward
The Orwell Bridge disappearing into the fog Picture: MARK NUNN

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog this morning which could make conditions difficult for motorists during the rush hour.

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

05:30 Tom Potter
Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

An impatient driver has been handed six penalty points for jumping the red lights of a Suffolk level crossing as barriers began to descend.

Christmas Fair at Holywells Park

05:00 Mark Langford
Holywell Park Christmas Fayre

Holywells Park in Ipswich will be helping people get into the festive spirit with a Christmas Fair on Saturday December 8.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

A rum and reggae festival is coming to a venue near you

Rum & Reggae Festival set to come to East Anglia in 2019 Picture: RUM AND REGGAE

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24