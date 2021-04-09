What is Ipswich's favourite takeaway?

Published: 7:00 PM April 9, 2021

Kebabs rank as the most popular takeaway of choice in both Ipswich and Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kebabs have taken the Ipswich takeaway crown this year, according to data released by food delivery company Just Eat.

Doners and shish kebabs were the most popular takeout dishes in the town for 2020, knocking Chinese takeaways from a 10-year dominance as the town's favourite treat.

According to data from Just Eats "Takeaway Race", kebabs made up for 33% of all orders made in the town last year, while overall takeaway orders rose by 35.5% from 2019 to 2020.

Chinese takeaways had been the most popular in Ipswich for 10 years - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vegan food orders have also proved popular through the introduction of dedicated outlets such as Hank's Dirty, with plant-based orders increasing by a staggering 1,085.6% over 12 months.

The vegan outlet, owned by the pair behind Hank's Deli and Hank's Pub & Food, launched last year and expanded to Felixstowe this spring.

It was a similar picture across the entire county, with kebabs also claiming top spot as the Suffolk's favourite takeaway treat, making up 23% of all orders.

The number of vegan dishes rose by the same amount as in Ipswich, as the plant-based boom continues.

The ultimate vegan burger is a popular feature on Hank's Dirty menu - Credit: Hank's Deli & Shop

Also appearing in the top 10s include pizza, Indian food and fish and chips – while breakfasts now rank as the ninth most popular choice in both Ipswich and Suffolk.

Nationally, pizza took the top spot as the UK's favourite takeaway – with kebabs ranking fifth.

Two Ipswich kebab shops are also in the semi-finals of this year's British Kebab Awards – and could be named the best in the country.

Express Kebab in Tye Road is competing in the Best Takeaway – Regional category, while Flamy Grill in Cauldwell Hall Road is among the 19 eateries up for the Customer Satisfaction award.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards and director of the recently formed Kebab Alliance, wished the semi-finalists luck.

Mr Dogus said: “Kebab eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries at the end of a year that has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector.

"Getting to the semi-final is a real achievement given the competition across the country and all outlets should be rightly proud.

"We wish all semi-finalists the best of luck.”