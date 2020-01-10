Copdock Mothercare to close this week

Mothercare at Copdock Interchange will close its doors this week. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Expectant parents have just a few days left to bag a bargain before the Copdock Mothercare closes for good.

Mothercare at Copdock Interchange is set to close its doors on Friday, January 10 2020 - meaning mums and dads must be quick to get the remaining items in the nearly vacant store.

The shop, which sits between Burger King and Tesco, is having a huge closing down sale after the baby goods chain fell into administration, shutting all stores across the UK.

Now Mothercare has become so empty that it is even selling its mannequins, fixtures and fittings, according to shoppers.

Only a few clothing rails remain inside the store, with Early Learning Centre items reduced to more than half price and Mothercare's cosmetics also heavily discounted.

While the sale continues over the next few days, Mothercare's website will remain live and discounts will also be available.

On Sunday the Clarks concession at the rear of the store also closed down.

Clarks will however retain a presence in Ipswich town centre with its store in Westgate Street.

The closure of the Ipswich Mothercare store is expected to see the loss of 16 full-time jobs and 24 part-time.