Copdock Mothercare to close this week

PUBLISHED: 05:30 06 January 2020

Mothercare at Copdock Interchange will close its doors this week. Picture: ARCHANT

Mothercare at Copdock Interchange will close its doors this week. Picture: ARCHANT

Expectant parents have just a few days left to bag a bargain before the Copdock Mothercare closes for good.

Mothercare at Copdock Interchange is set to close its doors on Friday, January 10 2020 - meaning mums and dads must be quick to get the remaining items in the nearly vacant store.

The shop, which sits between Burger King and Tesco, is having a huge closing down sale after the baby goods chain fell into administration, shutting all stores across the UK.

Now Mothercare has become so empty that it is even selling its mannequins, fixtures and fittings, according to shoppers.

Only a few clothing rails remain inside the store, with Early Learning Centre items reduced to more than half price and Mothercare's cosmetics also heavily discounted.

While the sale continues over the next few days, Mothercare's website will remain live and discounts will also be available.

On Sunday the Clarks concession at the rear of the store also closed down.

Clarks will however retain a presence in Ipswich town centre with its store in Westgate Street.

The closure of the Ipswich Mothercare store is expected to see the loss of 16 full-time jobs and 24 part-time.

Most Read

End of an era as Ipswich family shuts up shop after 100 years

Robert Peck outside his shop on Upper Orwell Street in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Man in his 20s died in A14 Audi crash

It has been confirmed that a man in his 20s died following a collision on the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

20 ways you can save money in 2020

Are you looking for ways to save money in 2020? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK

