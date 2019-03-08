E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Global shipping company invests in growth in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 07:29 10 September 2019

Global shipping company MSC UK has taken expanded and leased an additional office at The Havens, Ipswich. Managing director Dan Everitt with office naming competition winners Stacy Tuffin and Virginie Thomas at the offiice. Picture:BECKI BYAM

Becki Byam

Major Suffolk employer MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has signed a 10-year lease to occupy additional offices at 22-28, the Havens, just a stone's throw from its headquarters on Ransomes Europark, Ipswich.

MSC UK expands into new offices at The Haven, Ransomes Europark. Managing director Dan Everitt cuts the ribbon.. Picture: BECKI BYAMMSC UK expands into new offices at The Haven, Ransomes Europark. Managing director Dan Everitt cuts the ribbon.. Picture: BECKI BYAM

The newly acquired 7,500 sq ft premises will provide MSC UK with extra office space as it continues to expand year-on-year from what was once a five-person operation in 1977 to employing more than 650 people today - making the UK's leading container shipping line one of the county's largest local employers.

The shipping line, formerly known as Medite Shipping Company, was established in 1977 by Roy Davies in Hull and later moved to Felixstowe in an effort to be closer to the UK's largest container port - before relocating to its purpose-built office in Ipswich in 1996 which remains its headquarters today.

Company employees were invited as part of a competition to put forward a name for the new building which recognises MSC's ambition to look ahead to the future.

Accompanying Medite House and MSC House which pays testament to its 41-year heritage, the new building will be known as Compass House.

Global shipping company has invested in additonal offices pace at The Havens, east Ipswich to allow for growth. Picture: BECKI BYAMGlobal shipping company has invested in additonal offices pace at The Havens, east Ipswich to allow for growth. Picture: BECKI BYAM

Dan Everitt managing director of MSC UK said: "As a Suffolk boy myself, I'm delighted with the opportunity to extend our presence and commitment to East Anglia. We're so fortunate to be able to expand our headquarters and remain just 9 miles from the country's largest container port at Felixstowe - while continuing to operate the widest port range and unrivalled road and rail network across the UK.

"It's a really exciting time for MSC and we believe the new premises will meet our expansion plans for the foreseeable future; presenting further job opportunities and continuing our contribution to both the local economy and community."

Compass House, which contains two brand new meeting rooms, an 'innovation room', and opportunities for MSC staff to hot-desk, has the capacity to seat another 100 employees.

The space had been vacant for 18 months prior to MSC signing the lease and work with local contractors has been underway for some time to ensure it's ready for the first 40 employees who relocated into their new home on Monday September 2, 2019.

MSC is a privately-owned global shipping company, founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte.

As one of the world's leading container shipping lines MSC operates 493 offices worldwide with more than 70,000 employees.

MSC's shipping line sails more than 200 trade routes, calling at mkore thana 500 ports.

