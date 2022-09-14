News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Chinese restaurant set to open in former town centre Burger King

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 AM September 14, 2022
Mulan Kitchen plan to open on September 26, and will serve Chinese in the former Burger King on Westgate Street

Mulan Kitchen plan to open on September 26, and will serve Chinese in the former Burger King on Westgate Street

A Chinese restaurant is set to open in the former Burger King in Ipswich high street.

Mulan Kitchen hopes to open for customers on Monday, September 26, in its new premises on Westgate Street – the unit that used to be the home of the fast food chain.

This will be the first eat-in restaurant for the business, owned by husband and wife, Celina and Qiang Li.

The Chinese restaurant will be the first on Westgate Street, and is in the former Burger King unit

The Chinese restaurant will be the first on Westgate Street, and is in the former Burger King unit

The restaurant is currently in the process of hiring staff members, with between ten and fifteen new jobs being created.

Michelle Zhang, who is helping the couple with the opening, said: "They have been planning this for quite a number of years, and they started looking for properties.

"They saw this property, and wanted to take it over, it matched the size and location they were after.

"Our food is for people who are in town shopping, really hungry, and they want to have something hot and fast, and it is value for money, so we hope it will be popular."

There are believed to be between ten and fifteen new jobs created by this business opening

There are believed to be between ten and fifteen new jobs created by this business opening

