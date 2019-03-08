Elmer moves in as new multi-million Fred. Olsen office topped-out

Penny Edgar, Belinda Mindell, Stuart Ferguson and Fay McCormack with Fred Olsen's Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

One of Ipswich's largest employers has held a topping-out ceremony for its new headquarters . . . and brought Elmer the Elephant along to help it celebrate.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Work on the new Fred Olsen building is underway Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Work on the new Fred Olsen building is underway Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fred.Olsen is expanding its offices on the town's Whitehouse Business Estate to provide more accommodation for its 400 staff - and allow it to expand in the future.

The company has three divisions based in Ipswich - administration for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Fred. Olsen Travel, and Fred. Olsen Ltd which works in the renewable energy sector.

Until now the three divisions have been based in different buildings. Now they will be brought together in the multi-million pound new headquarters which is due to open in spring/summer next year.

The building is an extension to some of the companies existing offices - and once the new three-storey building has been opened, staff will move out of their current site to allow it to be updated.

An architect's impression of the new Fred. Olsen office which is due to open next year. Picture: FRED. OLSEN An architect's impression of the new Fred. Olsen office which is due to open next year. Picture: FRED. OLSEN

You may also want to watch:

The scheme is being built by local construction company RG Carter which is working with the developers of the Whitehouse Business Estate Artisan Developments.

Fred. Olsen chief financial officer Belinda Mindell was joined at the topping-out by Artisan Managing Director Michael Eyres.

Ms Mindell said: "This is a great vote of confidence in Ipswich and our staff here. We knew we needed new offices and after looking at several options, we are delighted to be expanding here."

Belinda Mindell and Michael Eyres Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Belinda Mindell and Michael Eyres Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The expansion would underline the company's long-term commitment to Ipswich and held out the hope of new jobs being created here in the future.

Mr Eyres said that with the construction of the new building, the company's development at Whitehouse would now be complete.

"We took on this site in 2006 and the recession hit the following year - but we carried on and have done a lot of work here. This will be the final piece and we are delighted to be working with Fred. Olsen on this major project."

Fred. Olsen bought the Elmer it sponsored during this summer's trail in the town centre. It has now been taken up to the new site - and is expected to take up pride of place in its new reception area, creating a permanent reminder of the firm's support for East Anglia's Children's Hospices which created the Elmer Trail.