PUBLISHED: 16:41 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 22 October 2019

New vegan meals are on trial at the Aldi store in Meredith Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

New vegan meals are on trial at the Aldi store in Meredith Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Ipswich shoppers can now be among the first to try Aldi's new vegan range, which is being trialed in selected stores.

The Deli Mushroom Mince range is available in selected stores across the region, ready to liven up customers' meatless meals. The range has two variants, Chilli Non-Carne Mince and Bolognese Mushroom Mince.

The Bolognese Mushroom Mince is an Italian inspired treat, packed with flavour from the assorted diced mushrooms, red onion and a blend of garlic and herb marinade. The Chilli Non-Carne Mince is a mix of diced mushrooms, red onion and kidney beans in a chilli marinade.

A growing number of UK consumers are adopting a plant-based diet or looking to cut down on their animal product consumption. As a result, veganism, vegetarianism and flexitarianism have become the biggest food trends in the UK that continue to drive industry innovation, and the introduction of this new range enables Aldi to offer even more healthy options to its shoppers.

These meat-free minces are available in more than 135 stores across the South East for a limited time, but if they prove popular, they could be seen in all 840 stores across the country.

In Ipswich the vegan choices are in the Meredith Road, Hines Road and Donald Mackintosh Way stores in Ipswich and at Gloster Road, Martlesham Heath.

