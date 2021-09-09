Are you the next Beyoncé or Ed Sheeran? Head to Ipswich for one day only!

Published: 7:00 PM September 9, 2021

Sophie Mahon and the Ready Mades from Stowmarket will appear at the Sound City festival in Ipswich - Credit: Leonie Mahon

All wannabe musicians, DJs and producers and those on their way are being called for an insider's day.

Sound City has revealed a music industry conference ahead of the Ipswich festival on Friday, October 1.

White Flowers have been added to the line-up for the Sound City festival in Ipswich - Credit: Hannah Cobb

John Robb, who first rose to fame in 1977 as a singer and bassist with influential punk band The Membranes, will talk you through sustaining a career in the music industry.

From his days as a journalist for the national music press to his DJ and music publisher career, right through to his site Louder Than War becoming one of the biggest music sites in the country, he will explain how he has stayed in the game

He will also talk with other panelists including manager David Manders, whose clients include Public Service Broadcasting, Nubiyan Twist and Ren Harvieu, early influencer of Ed Sheeran and Lets Eat Grandma Ian Johnson of Access Creative, rapper Shao Dow and Stuart Belsham of music rights organisation PRS for Music.

The second session will be a delve into the elephant in the room, the pandemic, and where that leaves gigs, tours and festivals.

Chairman of the panel and Independent Venue Week founder Sybil Bell will talk to agent Steve Zapp who books gigs for acts including Biffy Clyro, Howling Bells and Editors; Rupert Orton, promoter of Red Rooster Festival and founder member and guitarist of The Jim Jones Revu and multi-award-winning independent promoter Luke Hinton.

The final panel, Sync or Swim, will talk about licensing music to film, TV and games.

Arts Council England’s music relationship manager Adrian Cooke will be joined by Score Draw Music CEO and Dolly Parton songwriter Mark Gordon, Connie Parr, founder of ThinkSync, and Sky TV’s head of music Peter Bradbury.

Mr Robb will end the day chatting to an established and experienced performer and musician, whose name will be revealed soon.

The conference costs £5 and runs from 11am to 4.30pm on October 1. See more here.

Sound City Ipswich takes place on October 1 and 2 at a variety of Ipswich venues including legendary venue The Baths Hall - which once hosted Led Zeppelin.

Both the conference and festival is organised by Adrian Cooke of Sound + Vision, supported by Ipswich Borough Council and Arts Council England. The media partner is The Ipswich Star.