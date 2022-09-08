Music shop owner on how Ipswich street has changed over 40 years

An Ipswich music shop owner who has served in the same street for 40 years has given his unique insight on how the high street has changed since the 1980s. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich music shop owner who has served the same street for 40 years has given his unique insight on how the high street has changed since the 1980s.

Rocket Music Store owner Matthew Long has been working in music shops in St Nicholas Street since his first Saturday job at the age of 14.

Matthew started his career at Axe Music in the 80s, which he recalls with fond memories as a "quirky time" full of makeup and long hair.

He firmly believes that St Nicholas Street is the best street in Ipswich and says it has retained its status for high-quality small businesses.

Matthew also remembers a time when the footfall on the street was "incredible", recalling times when he held his mother's hand tightly at five-years-old so he wouldn't get lost in the crowd.

He believes the internet has ravaged the street's footfall, saying that in the beginning, it was mostly young people, but now older people are bypassing the shop to get guitar strings a pound cheaper.

"Every time they go online it takes a bit out of the local shops," he said.

Matthew started up his shop in his mid-20s and Rocket Music Store has now been situated in the same premises for ten years.

He thanked people for shopping local since lockdown, saying that he really values those who choose service over price.

Matthew is refusing to add the extra cost of his energy bills to the price of his products, saying he won't pass that cost on to someone else as they have their own bills to pay.

In the last few months, he's noticed more people coming in to get their old guitars fixed, rather than purchasing new ones.

In terms of how the new leadership should be helping businesses on the high street, he believes that fault for the current crisis doesn't lie with anyone in particular and agrees with Liz Truss that "all we can do is pull together and steer the ship".

He also said he feels sorry for the new prime minister, adding: "What a job ahead she's got. She'll have a terrible job of putting this right, so we've all just got to stay positive in the meantime."

Matthew hopes his 'service with a smile' attitude will keep him on the high street for many years to come.