Nacton preschool is back to business with its fair this Saturday

A preschool in Nacton is holding a spring fayre this Saturday after a long break in activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will take place in Nacton village hall from 11am to 3pm tomorrow (Saturday, April 23) and organisers are inviting all local families to join in and have lots of fun.

Children who currently attend Nacton & Bucklesham Under 5s and their parents, as well as parents who are looking to find a place for their children for next year, will be able to try face painting, get a glitter body tattoo, take part in many different games, raffles and also visit stalls of homemade crafts.

Violet with her certificate - Credit: Nacton & Bucklesham Under 5s!

More than 20 small businesses from Suffolk will have stalls at the fair to help the preschool get back on its feet after lockdown.

Lauren Schaefer, committee member for Nacton & Bucklesham Under 5s, describes the last two years as very difficult for the charity-run preschool as it struggles with financial losses.

She said: “We had to stop all the events. Children and their parents didn’t have a chance to socialise with one another. So what we're trying to do now is to restart all the events again. It just brings the community back together again, which is lovely.

“We've worked really hard to try and contact a lot of small businesses in the area, so we've got some of the parents who are coming to do their businesses and a lot of other stalls from around Suffolk. We’ll offer indoor and outdoor setups with games, so everybody should spend some exciting time there.”

Poster for the Saturday's Fayre - Credit: Nacton & Bucklesham Under 5s!

All the money raised on stalls, as well as a bake sale and raffle, will go directly to the preschool to help with its day-to-day operations.

During lockdown, the preschool tried to keep local children together by organising family challenges. Families could raise money by doing challenges at home.

The preschool offers daily care for children under five, who play, learn and develop by using the Montessori method.