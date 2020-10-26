Ipswich Nando’s closes after staff member tests positive for Covid

The Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich has closed temporarily. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The Nando’s restaurant at Cardinal Park has been closed for a deep-clean after a member of the Ipswich team tested positive for coronavirus.

A sign outside the Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich informs customers that it is closed. Picture: ARCHANT A sign outside the Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich informs customers that it is closed. Picture: ARCHANT

Signs outside the restaurant state the site is closed temporarily for the health and safety of the staff and their customers.

A Nando’s spokesman said: “We can confirm that one member of our team has tested positive for Covid-19 at our Ipswich Cardinal Park restaurant.

“Upon being notified of the positive test result, Nando’s took all appropriate action including closing the restaurant for cleaning and notifying all restaurant team members.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of our people and our customers, and as such, we have contacted and isolated all close contacts.

“The restaurant will reopen for Eat In, Delivery and Click & Collect in the coming days”.

The restaurant at the town’s Euro Retail Park remains open and the Cardinal Park branch is expected to reopen in the next few days.

