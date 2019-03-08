Nando's Ipswich hints at delivery service

Nando's fans across Ipswich look set for a treat as the peri-peri specialist hints at a new delivery service.

The company shared the news on their Facebook post this morning, adding "Keep your eyes peeled PERi PERi fans".

It remains unknown which of the two branches in the town will offer the service.

Customers can currently click and collect their Portuguese-inspired treats online at both the Euro Park and Cardinal Park outlets.

The company has previously worked with Deliveroo and Just Eat in certain parts of the country, although the Ipswich branches are currently unavailable on their website.

It launched its own delivery service in late 2017 with the plan of rolling it out to restaurants across the country in the future.

Started by Robert Brozin and Fernando Duarte in South Africa, the international restaurant chain focuses on the peri-peri flavours developed by Portuguese explorers in Mozambique.