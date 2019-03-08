E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Nando's Ipswich hints at delivery service

PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 September 2019

Peri-peri restaurant Nando's has hinted that a delivery service is coming to Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Peri-peri restaurant Nando's has hinted that a delivery service is coming to Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Archant

Nando's fans across Ipswich look set for a treat as the peri-peri specialist hints at a new delivery service.

The company shared the news on their Facebook post this morning, adding "Keep your eyes peeled PERi PERi fans".

It remains unknown which of the two branches in the town will offer the service.

You may also want to watch:

Customers can currently click and collect their Portuguese-inspired treats online at both the Euro Park and Cardinal Park outlets.

The company has previously worked with Deliveroo and Just Eat in certain parts of the country, although the Ipswich branches are currently unavailable on their website.

It launched its own delivery service in late 2017 with the plan of rolling it out to restaurants across the country in the future.

Started by Robert Brozin and Fernando Duarte in South Africa, the international restaurant chain focuses on the peri-peri flavours developed by Portuguese explorers in Mozambique.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Can you help find this missing 14-year-old?

Tyler Marshall has been missing from Ipswich fro more than 24 hours. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Motorcyclist left seriously injured after crash saw him trapped under bin lorry

A motorcyclist has been freed by fire crews after being trapped under a bin lorry in Colchester Picture: KALLIE TEMPLEMAN

'Scarred for life' - Cosmetic procedure left mum-of-three with infected wounds that 'horrified' GP

Aimee Ward was left with scars after a cosmetic skin-tightening treatment and, inset, images of the scars Picture: RACHEL EDGE/AIMEE WARD

Updated Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'How do we know it won't happen again?' - Shock as boys stage carjacking at knifepoint

Westbury Road in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Scarred for life’ – Cosmetic procedure left mum-of-three with infected wounds that ‘horrified’ GP

Aimee Ward was left with scars after a cosmetic skin-tightening treatment and, inset, images of the scars Picture: RACHEL EDGE/AIMEE WARD

More than 3,400 children in Suffolk aged 2-16 are ‘severely obese’

Chilhood obesity was a key issue discussed Suffolk's Health and Wellbeing Board Picture: GETTY IMAGES

‘How do we know it won’t happen again?’ – Shock as boys stage carjacking at knifepoint

Westbury Road in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Nando’s Ipswich hints at delivery service

Peri-peri restaurant Nando's has hinted that a delivery service is coming to Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Tall Ship tourist attraction could be coming to Ipswich Waterfront

The Lord Nelson, under sail. The tall ship could be moving to Ipswich for a new role as a quayside tourist attraction and education centre. Picture: TALLSHIPSTOCK.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists